Rams WR Puka Nacua On Sophomore Season: ‘We Plan To Be There In February’

Jul 21, 2024, 4:51 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU star Puka Nacua is confident that the Los Angeles Rams are on the same page and set for a big year in 2024.

After having one of the best debut seasons in NFL history, Nacua spoke with KSL Sports about the rookie experience, his first offseason, and new expectations.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Reflecting On Year One

In his rookie season with the Rams, Nacua was special.

The fifth-round draft selection posted 105 receptions for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns. He received NFL All-Pro second-team honors and was the runner-up for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Nacua said that he aims to stay healthy and be consistent in his sophomore campaign.

“One of the goals I set for myself last year was to be out there for every game possible,” Nacua said. “Injuries are part of the game of football. But, to try to minimize those the best I can and be out there on Sundays.”

One of the biggest reasons Nacua was able to be so impactful was because of who LA has under center.

Matthew Stafford is one of the best veteran quarterbacks in the league and Nacua credited a lot of his success to the 36-year-old shot caller.

“Matthew (Stafford) is one of the best quarterbacks out there,” Nacua said. “He’s tough as nails. He can put the ball anywhere he wants on the football field. We were able to be on the same page last year and it made things easy for us.”

Never Forget Your Roots

Last week, Nacua and former Cougar teammate Jaren Hall put together a youth football camp in Orem.

Nacua will always appreciate BYU and his home state. But, he said that his teammates make it hard to forget sometimes.

“Especially some of the guys who were in the Big 12,” Nacua said. “They’re like, ‘Are we playing against 30-year-old guys at BYU still?’ Questions about the dorms and honor code have been what everybody is most interested (in).”

The love Nacua has for Utah is given back to the young wide receiver three-fold.

He said that he has seen all of the love from Utahns and specifically Cougar fans as he got started in the NFL in 2023.

“It’s been a huge blessing,” Nacua said. “To see everyone I knew as Cougar fans and the majority of them have been Rams fans. I definitely felt the love in the journey I was on this year and I really appreciate everybody tuning into the story.”

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @CHoltSports or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

