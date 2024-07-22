On the Site:
How to join the Olympic announcement party
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENTERTAINMENT

‘Twisters’ whips up $80.5 million at box office, while ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ looms

Jul 21, 2024, 6:52 PM

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Glen Powell, right, and Daisy Edgar-Jones in a scen...

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Glen Powell, right, and Daisy Edgar-Jones in a scene from "Twisters." (Universal Pictures via AP)

(Universal Pictures via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY LINDSY BAHR, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


LOS ANGELES (AP) Moviegoers ran toward the tornadoes this weekend, propelling “ Twisters ” to a blockbuster opening. The standalone sequel to the 1996 hit made $80.5 million in ticket sales from 4,151 theaters in North America, according to studio estimates Sunday.

That’s about $30 million more than analysts expected initially, and makes for the biggest opening of a live-action movie yet this summer.

“We had big aspirations for it to begin with, and it certainly exceeded those,” said Jim Orr, who heads distribution for Universal. “We’re seriously over-indexing between coasts which is fun to see as well.”

Its overperformance recalled “ Oppenheimer’s ” debut last year on the same weekend. There are some similiarities: The studio, Universal, and the numbers. But there are also important differences: “Oppenheimer” was 3-hours long, R-rated (“Twisters” is PG-13) and historical, not to mention the collective enthusiasm around its release date companion, “Barbie.”

“ Twisters,” meanwhile, is a franchise. It may not be a direct sequel to “Twister” but it is benefiting from the brand recognition. The original Jan de Bont-directed film starring Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton was a financial hit at the time and has only become more beloved over the years. This film, directed by Lee Isaac Chung, does not include any of the characters from the original and introduces a new crowd of storm chasers.

“This is just further evidence that when you create something that’s compelling and interesting and has broad appeal, that all across the country people will show up,” said Michael O’Leary, the president and CEO of the National Association of Theatre Owners. “I think the word of mouth on this movie is going to be exceptional.”

Production and promotion

The Universal, Warner Bros. and Amblin production cost $155 million to produce and millions more to promote. Part of the push included a country music heavy soundtrack, with a new Luke Combs single “Aint No Love in Oklahoma” which has racked up more than 56 million audio streams. The soundtrack as a whole, featuring the likes of Bailey Zimmerman, Tucker Wetmore, Tanner Adell, Lainey Wilson, Tyler Childers, Thomas Rhett and Miranda Lambert, has over 75 million streams.

Critics were mixed but mostly positive about the 2-hour thriller. Audiences gave it an enthusiastic A- CinemaScore and 4.5 stars on PostTrak. Also of note: 24% of moviegoers polled by PostTrack said actor Glen Powell was a main draw.

“Our director crafted exactly what audiences want to see in theaters: A very immersive, exciting, mayhem everywhere story with a charming cast,” Orr said.

Bob Bagby, the chair of the theatre owners association and the CEO of Kansas City-based B&B Theatres, which has about 580 screens, said their 4DX auditoriums have been nearly sold out all weekend. 4DX is an “immersive” presentation format for films that includes seat-shaking and wind effects.

“Twisters” has also whipped up some spirited online discourse and debate, some about the film not explicitly referencing climate change and some about the lack of a kiss between Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones. A video showing the kiss that was left on the cutting room floor made the rounds on social media over the weekend.

No agenda

Bagby appreciated that there was no “surprise political or social agenda.”

“I’m in the movie business. We show everything. There’s been many movies about global warming and that’s important,” he said. “But sometimes you go to the movies and you don’t want to be brought back to reality and lose your escape. You just want to have a good time.”

Universal also had the No. 2 movie in the country with “Despicable Me 4,” now in its third weekend. It added $23.8 million from North America, where it is still playing in over 4,000 theaters, bringing its domestic total to $259.5 million.

Third place went to another animated juggernaut: Disney and Pixar’s “Inside Out 2,” now in its sixth weekend, and boasting a global total of $1.4 billion. It is quickly closing in on “Frozen 2” to earn the title of the biggest animated movie of all time.

Last year on this weekend “Barbenheimer” helped propel the box office to over $311 million. This weekend was never going to match that, but progress is still being made after a difficult start for the crucial summer moviegoing season.

“Things have really turned around since May,” said Paul Dergarabedian, the senior media analyst for Comscore.

And another force is storming theaters next weekend in “ Deadpool & Wolverine,” which is tracking to open in the $160 million range. That would be enough to unseat “Inside Out 2” for the biggest opening of the year. How it will affect “Twisters” in its second weekend is a big unknown. O’Leary said he believes it’s a plus having compelling movies going head to head.

Dergarabedian added: “We could be looking at a weekend where people want to go see two blockbusters back to back. It’ll give that second weekend of Barbenheimer a run for its money.”

Winners at the box office

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

1. “Twisters,” $80.5 million.

2. “Despicable Me 4,” $23.8 million.

3. “Inside Out 2,” $12.8 million.

4. “Longlegs,” $11.7 million.

5. “A Quiet Place: Day One,” $6.1 million.

6. “Fly Me to the Moon,” $3.4 million.

7. “Bad Boys: Ride or Die,” $2.7 million.

8. “Bad Newz,” $1.1 million.

9. “MaXXXine,” $819,242.

10. “The Bikeriders,” $700,000.

KSL 5 TV Live

Entertainment

FILE - Fox Business News host Lou Dobbs speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPA...

Associated Press

Lou Dobbs, conservative pundit and longtime cable TV host for Fox Business and CNN, dies at 78

Lou Dobbs, the conservative political pundit and veteran cable TV host who was a founding anchor for CNN and later was a nightly presence on Fox Business Network for more than a decade, has died. He was 78.

3 days ago

BURBANK, CA - AUGUST 15: Actor Bob Newhart appears on the set of "The Big Bang Theory" for a dialo...

Associated Press

Comedian Bob Newhart, deadpan master of sitcoms and telephone monologues, dies at 94

Bob Newhart, the deadpan accountant-turned-comedian who became one of the most popular TV stars of his time after striking gold with a classic comedy album, has died at 94.

3 days ago

This image released by FX shows Eita Okuno as Saeki Nobutatsu, from left, Anna Sawai as Toda Mariko...

Andrew Dalton, AP Entertainment Writer

‘Shogun’ leads all Emmy nominees with 25 and ‘The Bear’ sets comedy series record with 23

“The Bear” has gone on a tear at Wednesday morning’s Emmy nominations with a comedy-series record 23, and “Shogun” led all nominees with 25.

4 days ago

Jack Black’s comedy rock band Tenacious D, seen here in September 2023 sparks outrage and had a s...

Jack Guy, CNN

Jack Black’s band cancels tour after backlash to bandmate’s comment on Trump assassination attempt

Jack Black’s comedy rock band Tenacious D has canceled its remaining tour dates after band member Kyle Gass sparked a backlash with an apparent joke about Saturday’s assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump.

5 days ago

Ingrid Andress sings the national anthem prior to the 2024 T-Mobile Home Run Derby on July 15 in Ar...

Lisa Respers France

Ingrid Andress says she’s checking into rehab after viral national anthem performance: ‘I was drunk last night’

Yet another performer has learned that singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” is not easy.

5 days ago

Nicolas Cage arrives at the premiere of "Longlegs" at the Egyptian Theatre on Monday, July 8, 2024,...

Lindsay Bahr, The Associated Press

‘Despicable Me 4’ reigns at box office, while ‘Longlegs’ gets impressive start

Gru and the minions celebrated a second week in first place at the North American box office this weekend, while a small horror movie called “Longlegs” upset the starry $100 million "Fly Me to the Moon."

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

‘Twisters’ whips up $80.5 million at box office, while ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ looms