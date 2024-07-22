Elder David A. Bednar named grand marshal for Days of ’47 Parade

SALT LAKE CITY — As a apostle for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Elder David A. Bednar and his wife, Susan, have traveled around the world.

In addition to being a husband and a father, Elder Bednar has served in many callings in his years in church leadership.

On July 24, however, Elder Bednar will hold a title he has never held before. He will serve as grand marshal for the Days of ’47 Parade.

Elder Bednar was recently interviewed by KSL TV’s Mike Headrick.

“We don’t really know who we are, or where we are unless we know something about where we came from,” Elder Bednar said. So, to participate in that commemoration, for us is a thrill.”

The Days of ’47 Parade is Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. It can be viewed on KSL TV, the KSL+ app and KSLTV.com.