Filipowski Carries Jazz To Win In Vegas Summer League Finale

SALT LAKE CITY – Kyle Filipowski had his best performance of the Vegas Summer League leading the Utah Jazz to a 97-87 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

Filipowski scored 26 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, dished out four assists, and recorded two steals as the Jazz finished Summer League play with a 3-2 record in Las Vegas.

Jazz guard Max Abmas also had his best outing of the summer contributing 23 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and three steals in the win.

Filipowski Carries Shorthanded Jazz In Vegas

With Cody Williams, Isaiah Collier, and Taylor Hendricks all missing the Vegas Summer League finale, Filipowski was tasked with carrying the team’s offensive load and proved a worthy candidate.

The Duke alum scored 22 of his 26 points in the first half as the Jazz built a dominant 28-point lead.

Filipowski knocked down 3-5 three-point attempts in the half before missing all six of his attempts over the final 20 minutes.

In addition to his first-half three-point shooting, the center showed a knack for finding seams in the Pistons’ defense where he scored easily at the rim, or kicked the ball out to open teammates.

Though the Jazz have a deep frontcourt with Lauri Markkanen, John Collins, Walker Kessler, Drew Eubanks, and Taylor Hendricks currently on the roster, Filipowski’s ability to handle the ball, create for others, and knock down open shots is unique among the team’s big men and may allow him to see the floor early in his career.

adding Armando dunks to our list of things that never get old 📝📝📝#TakeNote | @iget_buckets35 pic.twitter.com/j4EILi8CDf — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) July 22, 2024

Defensively, Filipowski has significant work to do before making a positive impression at the NBA level.

While his high steal numbers will benefit the Jazz, his overall defensive IQ, rotations, and focus must evolve for him to be more than a second-unit rotation player.

Overall, Filipowski’s 16.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists on 45 percent shooting from the floor including 38 percent from three in five Vegas appearances far outpaced his second-round draft slot, and should allow the Jazz front office to feel confident in their decision to make all three draft selections in June.

