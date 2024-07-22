On the Site:
How to join the Olympic announcement party
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

POLITICS & ELECTIONS

Utah House speaker calls for district attorney’s resignation over Trump post

Jul 21, 2024, 9:36 PM

Utah’s House speaker is calling on the Salt Lake County district attorney to resign over his soci...

Utah’s House speaker is calling on the Salt Lake County district attorney to resign over his social media post about former President Donald Trump. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

(Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

Daniel Woodruff's Profile Picture

BY DANIEL WOODRUFF


KSL TV

SALT LAKE CITY Utah’s House speaker is calling on the Salt Lake County district attorney to resign over his social media post about former President Donald Trump.

Sim Gill, who has served as Salt Lake County’s top prosecutor since 2011, posted Saturday on X, formerly Twitter, that a “dead body is more competent than Trump to be President. It would do exponentially less harm to our democratic republic & honor our ideals more.”

That post led to sharp criticism from many X users, who pointed out that Trump recently survived an assassination attempt.

On Sunday evening, House Speaker Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, called on the Democratic district attorney to step down.

“This type of hatred is absolutely inappropriate, especially coming from a DA. These types of comments only divide our State and our Country even further,” Schultz wrote on X. “Sim Gill’s radical left views, as demonstrated by his recent comment about our former president, have been detrimental to our state.”

Schultz went on to criticize Gill’s criminal justice policies that he alleged have made Salt Lake City less safe – a topic the Republican-controlled Legislature has highlighted recently by passing a bill that imposes new oversight measures on Gill’s office.

“Utahns deserve better – [Gill] needs to resign,” Schultz wrote.

No intention to resign

Gill told KSL TV Sunday evening he has no plans to step down.

“I clarified what I meant,” Gill said. “I abhor violence. I respectfully decline.”

That clarification came in a follow-up post from Gill late Sunday morning.

“In case you missed the point or misconstrued it, the point is that there is more thought in a pile of rocks, tree stump, a bucket of water than the current GOP nominee for President,” Gill wrote on X. “That is all.”

Schultz is not the only high-profile Utah politician who criticized Gill for his words. On Sunday, Gov. Spencer Cox – who made “disagreeing better” a centerpiece of his recent chairmanship of the National Governors Association – said the district attorney’s comments were “new low for Sim following a literal assassination attempt. Disgusting.”

Former President Trump was speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania last weekend when a 20-year-old man fired shots at him. Trump survived the assassination attempt with an ear injury, but former fire chief Corey Comperatore was killed while shielding his family from the bullets.

The would-be assassin was shot and killed by Secret Service agents.

 

 

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Politics & Elections

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks in the East Room of the White House, March 18, 2024, in ...

Chris Megerian, The Associated Press

Harris, endorsed by Biden, could become first woman, second Black person to be president

She's already broken barriers, and now Kamala Harris could shatter several more after President Joe Biden abruptly ended his reelection bid and endorsed her.

6 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden participates in a briefing in the Oval Office of the White House, Dec. 2...

Mary Culbertson and Mark Jones

Utah leadership reacts to Biden’s decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential race

Following President Biden's announcement that he would stop his reelection campaign, leaders in Salt Lake City offered their thoughts.

8 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the 115th NAACP National Convention in Las Vegas, July 16, 202...

Michael Williams, CNN

Biden will not seek reelection

Biden announced he will not seek reelection.

10 hours ago

The San Juan Public Safety Building in Monticello is pictured on Saturday, April 18, 2020. (Kristin...

Daniel Woodruff

San Juan County attorney position to become vacant again

For the second time in just over two years, San Juan County is losing its top prosecutor.

2 days ago

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is covered by U.S. Secret Service a...

Holmes Lybrand, Kristen Holmes, Evan Perez and Zachary Cohen, CNN

Secret Service boosts and rethinks security for first Trump-Vance rally and campaign

The U.S. Secret Service is scrambling to increase security ahead of former President Donald Trump’s first campaign rally since the failed assassination attempt on his life last week, sources familiar with the planning told CNN.

2 days ago

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said Friday he will endorse and vote for Donald Trump this fall — a dramati...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Gov. Spencer Cox issues reversal, says he will vote for and endorse Donald Trump

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said Friday he will endorse and vote for Donald Trump this fall — a dramatic reversal from just last week when he said he wouldn’t vote for the former president. The change comes shortly after the attempted assassination of Trump — who is the Republican presidential nominee — last weekend in Butler, […]

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Utah House speaker calls for district attorney’s resignation over Trump post