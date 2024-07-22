On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Utah man among 3 dead in crash in eastern Canada

Jul 22, 2024, 6:39 AM

FILE PHOTO (Royal Canadian Mounted Police, X)...

FILE PHOTO (Royal Canadian Mounted Police, X)

(Royal Canadian Mounted Police, X)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


Digital content producer

MABOU, Canada — Three people, including a 71-year-old man from Utah, were killed in a crash in Nova Scotia, Canada, according to police.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police say the crash happened early Saturday morning on Highway 19 in Mabou, which is located on Cape Breton Island.

“RCMP officers learned that a Honda Civic and Ford F-150 were traveling in opposite directions when they collided,” officers said.

The F-150’s four occupants were from Utah. One passenger, a 71-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. The three other passengers were seriously injured, but police did not believe their injuries were life-threatening. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The two occupants of the Civic, both teenagers from Inverness County, Canada, were also killed in the crash.

Canadian police said an investigation into the crash is ongoing with assistance from the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service.

Police have not released the names of any of the victims.

