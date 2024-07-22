On the Site:
How to join the Olympic announcement party
LOCAL NEWS

Woman dies while hiking near Quail Creek State Park

Jul 22, 2024, 10:54 AM

FILE PHOTO (Hurricane Police Department/Facebook)...

FILE PHOTO (Hurricane Police Department/Facebook)

(Hurricane Police Department/Facebook)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


Digital content producer

HURRICANE, Washington County — A 56-year-old woman died while hiking near Quail Creek State Park in southern Utah on Sunday.

Officials with the Hurricane Police Department said the woman called 911 “in distress due to not having enough water and the temperature being 106 degrees Fahrenheit.”

First responders located the woman on the trail and she was later pronounced dead despite their emergency efforts.

Police have not identified the woman, pending notification of family. An investigation is ongoing.

Heat-related deaths and injuries

Earlier this month, a father and daughter from Wisconsin died at Canyonlands National Park. The National Park Service said the air temperature at the time was over 100 degrees, and the two had run out of water.

The following day, temperatures soared past 110 degrees at Snow Canyon State Park, claiming the life of a young woman and leaving her parents in critical condition.

Search and rescue crews have also helped two girls who experienced heat exhaustion and a hiker who collapsed in Utah County due to dehydration.

