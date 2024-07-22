On the Site:
How to join the Olympic announcement party
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

First-Year Wyoming Coach Knows Significance Of Hosting BYU In Laramie

Jul 22, 2024, 12:23 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LAS VEGAS Two years ago, former Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl and then defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel were inside the visitor locker room at the home of BYU football, LaVell Edwards Stadium.

They were in Provo for the first matchup in a two-game series between the former conference rivals. The next meeting in the series was set for Laramie in 2024.

BYU won that meeting two years ago against the Pokes, 38-24.

In 2022, BYU was in its final year as an Independent while gearing up to join the Big 12 Conference.

BYU will play at Wyoming for the first time since 2009

So, from the Wyoming side, there wasn’t much faith that BYU would return to Laramie, a place where the legendary LaVell Edwards once said, “I’d rather lose and live in Provo than win and live in Laramie.”

To the surprise of many, BYU will travel to War Memorial Stadium in Laramie on September 14 for a 7 p.m. kickoff on CBS Sports Network and KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM). It will be the 80th meeting between the two programs.

BYU leads the series 46-30-3.

“Coach Bohl told me in the locker room there in 2022 that he didn’t think they would come back, that the return game would happen,” said first-year Wyoming head Jay Sawvel at Mountain West Media Days. “So obviously, it’s happening, and I don’t know whether [canceling the 2024 game] was discussed or not.”

Tom Holmoe stayed committed to playing in Laramie

While the Wyoming coaches had doubts about a return visit from their old rival, BYU AD Tom Holmoe doubled down on visiting Laramie in 2024 during the game two years ago.

“Yes, we are,” Holmoe said on the BYU Sports Network in 2022 when asked if BYU would make a return trip to Wyoming. “I like the interregional rivalry, old conference foes, and it’s just a game that I think we should be playing.”

The commitment to restoring an old rivalry adds another tough test for a BYU program looking to return to the postseason after an underwhelming 5-7 record in their first year as a power conference team.

BYU’s trip to Wyoming is one week after a road game at SMU in Dallas. After the Wyoming game, BYU jumps into a nine-game Big 12 schedule in what Brett Yormark calls the “Deepest Conference in America.”

Last season, Wyoming was a 9-4 team that included a double overtime win over Texas Tech from the Big 12.

Laramie is always a tricky spot for any team. But for BYU? The intensity

Wyoming coach Jay Sawvel: “It’s a big deal”

Jay Sawvel, who was promoted to Wyoming’s head coach chair after Craig Bohl announced his retirement, knows what hosting BYU means for Wyoming.

“There are probably books that could be written about that. It’s a big deal,” Sawvel said on BYU-Wyoming. “It’s not lost on me as the head coach and going through all the different parts of the state, how big of a game that is for the Wyoming fan base. Maybe in part because [BYU] is not on any future schedule either. There’s a generation of Wyoming fans that this would be the last time they’ll ever see BYU in our stadium.”

The last time BYU traveled to Laramie was in 2009, when the two were in the Mountain West Conference together. BYU is on a nine-game winning streak against Wyoming. The last two wins were under the direction of head coach Kalani Sitake (2022, 2016 Poinsettia Bowl).

“They’ve got a great program, and Coach Sitake does a great job. It’ll be a big challenge,” said Sawvel.

There are no future meetings scheduled between the schools.

“Things are scheduled 10-12 years out. They’re not on anything,” said Sawvel. “So all of a sudden, you start looking at it, you could be looking at 2040 before they ever come back. I hope I’m alive by 2040. So, this is a big deal. It’s a big deal to the fans. It’s an old rivalry. There’s a lot of tradition to that. Our responsibility is to play for Wyoming that night.”

2024 BYU Football Schedule

August 31 – Southern Illinois

September 6 – at SMU

September 14 – at Wyoming

September 21 – Kansas State

September 28 – at Baylor

October 12 – Arizona

October 18 – Oklahoma State

October 26 – at UCF

November 9 – at Utah

November 16 – Kansas

November 23 – at Arizona State

November 30 – Houston

2024 Wyoming Football Schedule

August 31 – at Arizona State

September 7 – Idaho

September 14 – BYU

September 21 – at North Texas

September 28 – Air Force

October 12 – San Diego State

October 19 – at San Jose State

October 26 – Utah State

November 2 – at New Mexico

November 16 – at Colorado State

November 23 – Boise State

November 30 – at Washington State

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #29 BYU’s Keanu Hill (Tight End)

The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Coming in at No. 29 is BYU wide receiver Keanu Hill.

33 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Three-Time American League MVP Mike Trout To Continue Rehab With Salt Lake Bees

Mike Trout last wore a Salt Lake Bees uniform in April 2012, when he opened his American League Rookie of the Year campaign in black and yellow.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Adrian Beltré, Todd Helton, Joe Mauer And Jim Leyland Enter Baseball Hall Of Fame

Adrian Beltré, Joe Mauer, Todd Helton and Jim Leyland have been inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Filipowski Carries Jazz To Win In Vegas Summer League Finale

Kyle Filipowski had his best performance of the Vegas Summer League leading the Utah Jazz to a 97-87 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Rams WR Puka Nacua On Sophomore Season: ‘We Plan To Be There In February’

Former BYU star Puka Nacua is confident that the Los Angeles Rams are on the same page and set for a big year in 202

21 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Every Utah Local That Will Compete At 2024 Paris Olympics

There are over 30 athletes with ties to the state of Utah who are set to put their talents on display at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

First-Year Wyoming Coach Knows Significance Of Hosting BYU In Laramie