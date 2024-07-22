Three-Time American League MVP Mike Trout To Continue Rehab With Salt Lake Bees

SALT LAKE CITY – Mike Trout last wore a Salt Lake Bees uniform in April 2012, when he opened his American League Rookie of the Year campaign in black and yellow. The future AL MVP had a 20-game cameo, slashing .403/.467/.623 with four doubles and five triples before earning a spot on the Los Angeles Angels roster for good.

Trout is expected to join the Salt Lake at Smith’s Ballpark on Tuesday, July 23, when the Bees host the El Paso Chihuahuas, the San Diego Padres Triple-A affiliate.

As a sign of things to come, Trout earned his first of 11 All-Star appearances despite playing most of the season’s first month with the Bees. He went on to lead all of baseball with 49 stolen bases and 129 runs scored while hitting .326 across 139 games.

Trout quickly developed into one of the game’s most feared hitters, earning his first Most Valuable Player award following the 2014 season. He hit a then-career-high 36 home runs while leading both leagues with 115 runs scored, and the AL with 111 RBI. Trout was named All-Star Game MVP that year after going 2-3 with a double, triple, and two RBI.

Trout earned his second MVP in 2016 after leading baseball with a .441 on-base percentage and 123 runs scored while blasting 29 homers and driving in 100 runs. Always a threat on the bases, he added 30 stolen bases for good measure.

The Millville, New Jersey native earned his third MVP in 2019 after launching a career-high 45 home runs and driving in 104. He finished the season slashing .291/.438/.645 and scored 110 times.

Trout finished second in MVP balloting in 2012, 2013, 2015, and 2018.

The nine-time Silver Slugger Award winner, given out to the best offensive players at each position in each league, was off to another MVP-type season before injuring the meniscus in his left knee. He had a league-high ten home runs and had driven in 14 for the offense-starved Angels in the season’s first 29 games.

Trout has 378 career home runs, 954 RBI, and has stolen 212 bases. He holds a career .299 batting average despite injuries limiting him to 53 games in 2020, 36 games in 2021, and 82 games last season.

Trout will likely be in uniform for the Bees on Tuesday, July 23. He could rejoin the Angels as soon as Thursday, July 25.

Tickets for Tuesday night’s game are available but ‘selling quickly’ according to the team. Purchase tickets for all Bees games at SLBees.com.

The Bees host the El Paso Chihuahuas at Smith’s Ballpark in a six-game series beginning on Tuesday, July 23. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

