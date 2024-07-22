60 in 60: #29 BYU’s Keanu Hill (Tight End)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Coming in at No. 29 is BYU tight end Keanu Hill.

Hill is the eighth Cougar to make our list through 32 selections. He joins No. 30 Weylin Lapuah (OL), No. 31 Jack Kelly (LB), No. 33 Kody Epps (WR), No. 34 Brayden Keim (OL), No. 42 John Nelson (DT), No. 47 Isaiah Bagnah (DE), and No. 46 Blake Mangelson (DE).

It is his third time making the 60 in 60 list. Hill was No. 38 in 2023 after getting tabbed No. 49 in 2022.

Hans & Scotty's 2024 60 in 60 List

Throughout the summer, KSL Sports Zone’s Hans Olsen & Scott Garrard are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

BYU’s Keanu Hill

Heading into his redshirt senior year, Hill will be learning a new position. Previously a wide receiver, the Bedford, Texas native hopes to help improve the Cougars offensive attack as he transitions to tight end.

A two-sport star in football and basketball during his prep career, Hill was named all-district in 2017 and 2018 and was named the Trinity High School receiver of the year in 2017.

Hill began his BYU career as a redshirt in 2019. He made seven grabs for 110 yards and a touchdown across his first two seasons in Provo.

Kedon Slovis to Keanu Hill and BYU extends the lead to 13-6 🔥 (via @BYUfootball) pic.twitter.com/95hfc5ZlpA — Ensign Gridiron (@EnsignGridiron) September 9, 2023

In 2021, Hill was the program’s fourth-leading receiver, registering 18 catches for 343 yards and two TDs. The following year, was named to the College Football Network All-Independent First Team after finishing second on the team with 572 receiving yards on 36 catches and seven scores.

Hill started five of the eight games he played in 2023, finishing with 12 catches for 187 yards and one touchdown. He enters 2024 as the Cougar’s active career leader in catchers (73), receiving yards (1,212), and touchdowns (11).

His father, Lloyd, was an All-American at Texas Tech before playing for the NFL’s Chicago Bears. His uncle, Roy Williams, was a safety for the Dallas Cowboys.

