On the Site:
How to join the Olympic announcement party
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love Not Practicing Without New Contract

Jul 22, 2024, 2:03 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin – Jordan Love was everything Green Bay Packers officials had hoped for when he took the reigns heading into the 2023 season. The former Utah State Aggie threw for 4,159 yards and 32 touchdowns while completing 64.2 percent of his passes as a first-year starter following the departure of Aaron Rodgers. Entering the final season of his original rookie contract, Love is not expected to practice until an extension is finalized.

Love is scheduled to earn more than $11 million this season but has his eyes set on a generational extension that will surely make him one of the highest-paid QBs in the league.

The Packers opened training camp with the team’s first official practice on Monday, July 22.

RELATED: Packers Have ‘Preliminary Discussions’ On Extension With Love

Packers general manager Brian Gutenkunst told ESPN earlier this week that he believes the two sides are close. “Yeah, I think so, but again, you never know. We’re working really hard to get that done. At the same time, the thing I have confidence in is we both want the same thing.”

Still, they understand Love’s desire to lock in the security of a new contract before taking the practice field. “We completely understand where he’s coming from,” Gutekunst said.

RELATED: Top Plays From Jordan Love During 2023 NFL Season

Love participated in the Packers’ entire offseason program and attended a mandatory minicamp in June. He reported on time for training camp and is expected to participate part in meetings and other camp activities.

Love was one of four QBs in 2023 to finish in the top 10 in passing TDs (second), passing yards (seventh), and touchdown-to-interception ratio (seventh). Fellow franchise quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence are the highest-paid players in the NFL at $55 million a year.

RELATED STORIES

Follow Locals In The NFL With KSL Sports

Find KSL Sports coverage of Locals in the NFL here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #29 BYU’s Keanu Hill (Tight End)

The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Coming in at No. 29 is BYU wide receiver Keanu Hill.

40 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Three-Time American League MVP Mike Trout To Continue Rehab With Salt Lake Bees

Mike Trout last wore a Salt Lake Bees uniform in April 2012, when he opened his American League Rookie of the Year campaign in black and yellow.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

First-Year Wyoming Coach Knows Significance Of Hosting BYU In Laramie

BYU will be making their first trip to Laramie since 2009 this fall.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Adrian Beltré, Todd Helton, Joe Mauer And Jim Leyland Enter Baseball Hall Of Fame

Adrian Beltré, Joe Mauer, Todd Helton and Jim Leyland have been inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Filipowski Carries Jazz To Win In Vegas Summer League Finale

Kyle Filipowski had his best performance of the Vegas Summer League leading the Utah Jazz to a 97-87 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Rams WR Puka Nacua On Sophomore Season: ‘We Plan To Be There In February’

Former BYU star Puka Nacua is confident that the Los Angeles Rams are on the same page and set for a big year in 202

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love Not Practicing Without New Contract