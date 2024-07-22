Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love Not Practicing Without New Contract

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin – Jordan Love was everything Green Bay Packers officials had hoped for when he took the reigns heading into the 2023 season. The former Utah State Aggie threw for 4,159 yards and 32 touchdowns while completing 64.2 percent of his passes as a first-year starter following the departure of Aaron Rodgers. Entering the final season of his original rookie contract, Love is not expected to practice until an extension is finalized.

Love is scheduled to earn more than $11 million this season but has his eyes set on a generational extension that will surely make him one of the highest-paid QBs in the league.

The Packers opened training camp with the team’s first official practice on Monday, July 22.

Jordan Love not practicing but was all smiles walking out with Head Coach Matt LaFleur. Welcome to #PackersCamp Practice No. ☝️ pic.twitter.com/odMRSpPOub — Wes Hodkiewicz (@WesHod) July 22, 2024

Packers general manager Brian Gutenkunst told ESPN earlier this week that he believes the two sides are close. “Yeah, I think so, but again, you never know. We’re working really hard to get that done. At the same time, the thing I have confidence in is we both want the same thing.”

Still, they understand Love’s desire to lock in the security of a new contract before taking the practice field. “We completely understand where he’s coming from,” Gutekunst said.

Love participated in the Packers’ entire offseason program and attended a mandatory minicamp in June. He reported on time for training camp and is expected to participate part in meetings and other camp activities.

Love was one of four QBs in 2023 to finish in the top 10 in passing TDs (second), passing yards (seventh), and touchdown-to-interception ratio (seventh). Fellow franchise quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence are the highest-paid players in the NFL at $55 million a year.

