TNT To Match Amazon’s NBA Broadcast Rights

SALT LAKE CITY – TNT has announced its intent to match Amazon’s broadcast rights for the NBA, potentially setting up a tricky legal battle between the league and its longtime TV partner.

In a release on social media, TNT announced its decision ahead of Monday’s deadline.

“We have reviewed the offers and matched one of them,” Warner Bros. wrote. “This will allow fans to keep enjoying our unparalleled coverage, including the best live game productions in the industry and our iconic studio shows and talent, while building on our proven 40-year commitment for many more years. Our matching paperwork was submitted to the league today. We look forward to the NBA executing our new contract.”

Despite TNT’s decision to match Amazon’s broadcast package, the NBA may prefer to stick with the streaming giant’s offer.

Though details of the negotiations haven’t been made public, Amazon’s robust streaming market differs significantly from TNT’s cable broadcast model, which may make Amazon the preferred partner.

“Regrettably, the league notified us of its intention to accept other offers for the games in our current rights package, leaving us to proceed under the matching rights provision, which is an integral part of our current agreement and the rights we have paid for under it,” Warner Bros. included in its release.

TNT Sports’ statement on NBA media rights: pic.twitter.com/PteJJKJO5x — TNT Sports U.S. PR (@TNTSportsUS) July 22, 2024

The NBA’s new media deal doesn’t begin until the summer of 2025, meaning a portion of the league’s games will remain on TNT through the 2024-25 season.

The NBA’s new media rights deal will continue its relationship with ABC/ESPN under its parent company Disney, and will welcome back former broadcast partner NBC.

NBA will carry games on its streaming platform Peacock on Monday nights, with traditional broadcasts on Tuesdays and Sundays.

ABC/ESPN will continue to own the rights to the NBA Finals.

