On the Site:
How to join the Olympic announcement party
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

TNT To Match Amazon’s NBA Broadcast Rights

Jul 22, 2024, 2:26 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – TNT has announced its intent to match Amazon’s broadcast rights for the NBA, potentially setting up a tricky legal battle between the league and its longtime TV partner.

In a release on social media, TNT announced its decision ahead of Monday’s deadline.

“We have reviewed the offers and matched one of them,” Warner Bros. wrote. “This will allow fans to keep enjoying our unparalleled coverage, including the best live game productions in the industry and our iconic studio shows and talent, while building on our proven 40-year commitment for many more years. Our matching paperwork was submitted to the league today. We look forward to the NBA executing our new contract.”

Related: Utah Jazz Acquire, Waive Russell Westbrook

TNT To Match Amazon’s NBA Broadcast Package

Despite TNT’s decision to match Amazon’s broadcast package, the NBA may prefer to stick with the streaming giant’s offer.

Though details of the negotiations haven’t been made public, Amazon’s robust streaming market differs significantly from TNT’s cable broadcast model, which may make Amazon the preferred partner.

“Regrettably, the league notified us of its intention to accept other offers for the games in our current rights package, leaving us to proceed under the matching rights provision, which is an integral part of our current agreement and the rights we have paid for under it,” Warner Bros. included in its release.

The NBA’s new media deal doesn’t begin until the summer of 2025, meaning a portion of the league’s games will remain on TNT through the 2024-25 season.

The NBA’s new media rights deal will continue its relationship with ABC/ESPN under its parent company Disney, and will welcome back former broadcast partner NBC.

NBA will carry games on its streaming platform Peacock on Monday nights, with traditional broadcasts on Tuesdays and Sundays.

ABC/ESPN will continue to own the rights to the NBA Finals.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love Not Practicing Without New Contract

Love will earn more than $11 million this year but is eyeing an deal that will surely make him one of the highest-paid QBs in the league.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #29 BYU’s Keanu Hill (Tight End)

The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Coming in at No. 29 is BYU wide receiver Keanu Hill.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Three-Time American League MVP Mike Trout To Continue Rehab With Salt Lake Bees

Mike Trout last wore a Salt Lake Bees uniform in April 2012, when he opened his American League Rookie of the Year campaign in black and yellow.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

First-Year Wyoming Coach Knows Significance Of Hosting BYU In Laramie

BYU will be making their first trip to Laramie since 2009 this fall.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Adrian Beltré, Todd Helton, Joe Mauer And Jim Leyland Enter Baseball Hall Of Fame

Adrian Beltré, Joe Mauer, Todd Helton and Jim Leyland have been inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Filipowski Carries Jazz To Win In Vegas Summer League Finale

Kyle Filipowski had his best performance of the Vegas Summer League leading the Utah Jazz to a 97-87 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

TNT To Match Amazon’s NBA Broadcast Rights