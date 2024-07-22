On the Site:
NATIONAL NEWS

Hollywood reacts to Joe Biden exiting the presidential race

Jul 22, 2024, 2:56 PM

FILE - President Joe Biden attends Working Session III of the NATO Summit in Washington, July 11, 2...

FILE - President Joe Biden attends Working Session III of the NATO Summit in Washington, July 11, 2024. Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, July 21, ending his bid for reelection following a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about his fitness for office just four months before the election. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LOS ANGELES (AP) Hollywood was quick to react to the news that President Joe Biden was ending his bid for reelection and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris.

Barbra Streisand, a Democratic supporter, wrote Sunday on X that “we should be grateful for his upholding of our democracy.” While many paid tribute to Biden’s presidency, others wondered about the future.

Cher wrote on X that she thought Biden dropping out was the best chance for Democrats to win. She had written in a post she said was made before she saw Sunday’s Biden news that she was “tortured” because she didn’t believe the Democrats could win with Biden. She said it was time to think “way outside the box” and proposed a split ticket.

In recent weeks, several high-profile Hollywood names had begun calling for Biden to exit the race. Just weeks after headlining a record-breaking fundraiser for the president’s reelection campaign, George Clooney wrote a New York Times opinion piece calling for Biden to end his bid.

Clooney argued that the party should pick a new nominee, saying the process would be “messy” but “wake up” voters in the party’s favor.

Others who attended or participated in the starry fundraiser in Los Angeles included Julia Roberts, Streisand, Jimmy Kimmel, former President Barack Obama, Jack Black, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Kathryn Hahn and Jason Bateman.

Ralph, on Sunday, posted a photo of herself and Harris writing “President Biden has endorsed Kamala Harris!”

Here are some notable celebrity reactions:

Barbra Streisand

“Joe Biden will go down in history as a man who accomplished significant achievements in his 4 year term. We should be grateful for his upholding of our democracy.” — via a post on X.

Cher

“DEM PARTY MUST”REALLY,” ”REALLY” THINK OUTSIDE THE BOX. “WINNING IS ALL”,DONT WIN CANT CHANGE ANYTHING & THE TIMES THEY MUST BE A CHANGIN.” — via posts on X.

Rob Reiner

“Joe Biden is a man of the highest character. He has tirelessly and effectively served US for over 50 years. He has shown what real leadership is all about. Selfless with a deep respect for our Constitution and the Rule of Law.” — via a post on X that ended with a jab at Donald Trump.

Mark Hamill

“@JoeBiden has a record of accomplishments unmatched by any president in our lifetime. He restored honesty, dignity & integrity to the office after 4 years of lies, crime, scandal & chaos. Thank you for your service, Mr. President. It’s now our duty as patriotic Americans to elect the Democrat who will honor & further your legacy.” — via a post on X. The “Star Wars” star visited Biden in the Oval Office in May, jokingly calling him “Joe-bi-Wan-Kenobi.”

George Takei

“I want to honor our President @JoeBiden. He has served our nation admirably for decades, he is a decent honorable man, a hugely successful president, and a patriot. Now let us unite behind @KamalaHarris and defeat Donald Trump in November!” — via a post on X.

Russell Brand

“Joe Biden has endorsed Kamala Harris for the Democratic nomination after ending re-election bid. We’re in a wild world, mate.” — via a post on X. Brand recently said voters should pick Trump over Biden.

