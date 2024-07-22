Investigation into Sandhurst Fire concludes the cause undetermined

SALT LAKE CITY — After an investigation was conducted, crews were unable to determine the cause of the Sandhurst Fire, according to the Northern Utah Type 3 Incident Management Team.

As of Monday, the fire was 82% contained and remained at about 200 acres.

Brian Trick, public information officer for the team said there was no growth from overnight and crews were able to secure the perimeter to prevent the fire from spreading. Trick added that he was hopeful the containment percentage would increase by Monday night.

All evacuations were lifted as of Sunday night, but officials still asked those who do not live there to stay out of the area.

Several trails remain closed to the public:

• Ensign Peak

• Tunnel Spring

• City Creek north of Bonneville Blvd.

• Section of the Bonneville Shoreline

Emergency alert system in place

Multiple agencies jumped into action, including Salt Lake City Emergency Management. Hannah Youell, public information officer, said emergency alerts or IPAWS went out to homeowners to evacuate after assessing the scene.

“It stands for Integrated Public Alert and Warning System. So that’s the Amber Alert looking message that you get on your phone.”

Youell said as the quickly fire spread Saturday, it was better to be safe than sorry. “The last thing you want to do is make people evacuate their homes when it’s not necessary. So conditions of the fire, what it’s looking like and the weather, all of that just kind of plays into a part of just what action is needed.”

Youell said being prepared and ready to go when emergency alerts go off is key to keeping you and your family safe.

“Please pay attention to it, read it and take action immediately, whatever that action is, whether that’s to evacuate or if it’s a shelter in place, please take it very seriously.

Emergency management said it’s important to make sure you keep your emergency alerts on. If you’re having trouble receiving them give your cell phone provider a call.