Cox urges Utahns to celebrate Pioneer Day safely after near ‘catastrophes’

SALT LAKE CITY — A little more than two-thirds of Utah’s wildfires this year have been caused by various human activities, including one that sparked in the foothills northwest of Ensign Peak on Saturday.

And with Utah’s second July fireworks window opening on Monday ahead of Pioneer Day, Gov. Spencer Cox said he wants Utahns to be careful with when and where they light any personal fireworks.

“I’m urging all Utahns to please, please, please celebrate safely. Play it smart with fireworks,” he said during his monthly briefing with Utah reporters on Friday. “We’ve had a couple of very concerning wildfires. … We’ve really gotten close to some catastrophes and been able to avoid that because of the great work of our firefighters.”

Cox made those remarks a day before the Sandhurst Fire sparked in the foothills north of Salt Lake City, prompting an evacuation of 40 homes that was eventually lifted Sunday night. Firefighters have determined it is a human-caused fire but have yet to determine what the exact cause was.

Following the rules

“It’s been an extremely hot month with below-average rainfall, which is a bad combination when it comes to wildfires,” he said.

Salt Lake City firefighters also expressed concerns with the conditions ahead of Pioneer Day while they battled the Sandhurst Fire. Most of Utah, including a large chunk of the Wasatch Front, is now considered “abnormally dry.”

Utah’s capital city has only received 0.31 inches of precipitation since meteorological summer began in June, all of which fell on June 21. Per federal climate data, Salt Lake County posted its 31st driest second quarter — April 1 through June 30 — on record, while it has been equally dry or worse in other counties.

Washington County only collected 0.53 inches over the same period, propelling the southwest Utah county to its fifth-driest second quarter ever. Summit County — in northern Utah — ended up with the worst anomaly within the state: Its 4.6 inches of precipitation fell 2.21 inches below the 20th-century average. Dry conditions after consecutive strong winters

What’s concerning, Salt Lake fire spokesman Bob Silverthorne explained on Saturday, is that the dry conditions emerged after back-to-back strong winters. Productive storms boosted vegetation growth, which is now drying out and creating large fire fuel loads.

That’s why he recommends that Utahns follow fireworks restriction zones, which aim to protect a community’s sensitive areas.

“If you live in a firework restriction area, be that person that is kind of holding people accountable,” he said. “If you do decide to light fireworks to celebrate Pioneer Day, just do it responsibly.”

Cox also reminded Utahns to soak all fireworks with water after using them. Firefighters determined that used fireworks that had been tossed in a garage garbage can ignited a fire that caused at least $800,000 in damages to a home in Pleasant Grove on July 4.