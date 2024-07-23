On the Site:
Church announces groundbreaking date for first temple in Kansas

Jul 22, 2024, 6:44 PM

An artist's rendering of the Wichita Kansas Temple. The groundbreaking ceremony will be held Sept. 7.

An artist's rendering of the Wichita Kansas Temple. The groundbreaking ceremony will be held Sept. 7. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

(The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY A groundbreaking ceremony for the Wichita Kansas Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be held later this year.

The First Presidency has announced the ceremony will be held on Sept. 7., according to a news release. Elder Steven R. Bangerter, first counselor in the North America Central Area Presidency, will preside at the event. The temple was first announced in April 2022 by President Russell M. Nelson.  

“Positive spiritual momentum increases as we worship in the temple and grow in our understanding of the magnificent breadth and depth of blessings we receive there,” President Nelson said prior to the announcement.

According to the release, the temple will be a single-story structure and will be roughly 9,950 square feet. It will be built on 6.4 acres of land, located at Lot 1 Block 1 of The Moorings Plaza Fourth Addition in Wichita.

The temple will be the first in the state of Kansas. Currently, Church members travel to Oklahoma or Missouri to attend the temple. There are roughly 40,000 Church members in 75 congregations in the state.

Attendance at the ceremony will be by invitation only.

