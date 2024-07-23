How to join the Olympic announcement party
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utah teen stuck in Miami by himself during worldwide IT outage that caused airport chaos

Jul 22, 2024, 6:15 PM | Updated: Jul 23, 2024, 9:43 am

Brian Carlson's Profile Picture

BY BRIAN CARLSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The ongoing string of canceled flights from the recent worldwide IT outage has left a 16-year-old Sandy boy stuck in Miami, traveling by himself for the last four days. His family is desperately trying to bring him home.

Navigating through seemingly endless canceled flights and delays is all the Richards family from Sandy has known for the last four days. Their son Owen has been trying to get home since Thursday.

“Like he can’t rent a car. We look at all the options — I don’t think we’ve ever felt so stuck,” said Jeff Richards, Owen’s father.

Owen’s parents said he was returning home from a humanitarian trip in Uruguay with a layover in Miami when the worldwide IT outage canceled his flight back to Utah, and each one after it. It’s frustrating for everyone traveling, but in Owen’s case, Delta also temporarily paused all travel for unaccompanied minors, leaving him stranded.

“Because minors are not allowed to travel. Which is crazy to us because it would seem like (they) should prioritize minors who are unaccompanied to get them home, especially if they’re mid-travel,” Richards said.

Now, Owen’s family is booking flights on multiple airlines, hoping one of them will work, and to avoid a 37-hour drive from Sandy to Miami to try and pick him up. Owen, trying to stay optimistic, said he hopes he’s home soon.

“I hope so, I really really hope so, because I’m here I missed a swim meet, so I won’t be able to go to our version of State,” he said.

Salt Lake City International Airport Spokesperson Nancy Volmer said Owen’s situation is one in a ripple effect of flights struggling to get back on track since Friday.

“When there’s a delay like this or this outage that occurred, you have aircraft that are scheduled, you have crews that are scheduled and there’s just a lot of shuffling and rescheduling that has to take place,” Volmer said.

For many stuck in Salt Lake, they’re here without their bags.

“Midflight we got diverted, they said there no gates available for our plane to land in Las Vegas, so they diverted us here to Salt Lake City, and once we got here it’s just a zoo,” said Barry Barakat, who was diverted from New York City.

“We had to get our own hotel for the past four nights, did book another flight, it was canceled last night, still don’t know where our luggage is,” said Molly Slenker, who got stuck during Salt Lake City layover.

“I have some of my medication in there, really lucky I brought a day extra in my backpack just in case,” said Regan Levy, whose luggage was diverted on a different flight.

For the Richards family, it’s the opposite. Owen’s bag is here, but he’s not. They’ve reached the end of their rope.

“We’re super frustrated, I don’t think we’ve ever been more frustrated with a situation,” Richards said.

At last check, the Richards have their son booked on a flight with Southwest arriving in Utah Monday night. They’re crossing their fingers this one sticks.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE - A Delta Air Lines jet leaves the gate, Friday, July 19, 2024, at Logan International Airport...

Matt Ott, AP Business Writer

US opens investigation into Delta after global tech meltdown leads to massive cancellations

U.S. regulators open investigation into Delta, which is struggling to restore operations after tech meltdown leads to cancellations.

2 hours ago

A couple from Texas was last heard from as they set out on the Steel Bender trail near Moab, Utah, ...

Josh Ellis

Human remains found in Grand County where crews were searching for missing Texas couple

Search and rescue crews found human remains in Grand County's Millcreek Canyon, the same area where they were previously searching for a Texas couple who went missing in June.

5 hours ago

The number of enamel lapel pins from the 2002 Winter Games sold on eBay gone up nearly threefold in...

Matt Gephardt

Is now the time to sell your 2002 Olympics merchandise?

Many of us still have memorabilia from the 2002 Winter Games. It’s sentimental, sure, but is it valuable in today’s market?

12 hours ago

A homeowner said he and a neighbor shot two pit bulls in self-defense Monday after the dogs cornere...

Andrew Adams

Ogden homeowner says he and a neighbor shot 2 pit bulls in self-defense

A homeowner said he and a neighbor shot two pit bulls in self-defense Monday after the dogs cornered, attacked and charged at them.

13 hours ago

In Utah, the firework window runs from July 22-25. But it comes at a time when much of the state is...

Daniel Woodruff

Dry conditions worsen across much of Utah, highlighting need for fireworks safety

In Utah, the firework window runs from July 22-25. But it comes at a time when much of the state is a lot drier than it was just a few weeks ago.

13 hours ago

On Monday, organizers of a plan to bring high-speed internet to the most remote corners of Utah an...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Plan to connect all Utahns to high-speed internet receives federal funding

On Monday, organizers of a plan to bring high-speed internet to the most remote corners of Utah announced the federal government signed off on the funds to make it happen. 

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Utah teen stuck in Miami by himself during worldwide IT outage that caused airport chaos