On the Site:
How to join the Olympic announcement party
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

POLITICS & ELECTIONS

Utah democratic delegates announce endorsement for Harris as path to naming a nominee changes

Jul 22, 2024, 7:23 PM | Updated: 7:46 pm

Shelby Lofton's Profile Picture

BY SHELBY LOFTON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY Utah’s democratic delegates will meet this week to talk about how they will pick the party’s next nominee following President Joe Biden’s exit. 

All of the delegates present at a meeting Monday voted in favor of endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris. 

“With MAGA Republicans attacking abortion rights, LGBTQ+ rights, social security, medicaid, and our country’s democratic institutions,this election is the most important of my lifetime,” said Utah Democratic Party chair Diane Lewis. “Vice President Harris is up to the challenge. In less than 48 hours, she has already built a coalition of young people, women, Latino voters, and Black voters that will carry her campaign to victory.

Harris isn’t immediately named the official nominee, despite the president’s endorsement. She needs to get 1,976 delegate votes to secure the nomination. 

“Vice President Harris said in her statement she wants to earn this nomination and there’s certainly no smokey back room saying that it has to be her,” DeSirant said. 

‘An unprecedented situation’

Utah Democratic Party Executive Director Thom DeSirant said democrats are now in an unprecedented situation ahead of the convention. A lot has changed for Utah’s 34 democratic delegates. The democratic national convention won’t go the way they’d imagined it would one week ago. 

“This is something that’s never been seen before in the modern primary practice,” he said. “This is something that hasn’t happened for over 50 years. I think to some extent we’re all kind of playing it by ear and figuring out what happens next.” 

DeSirant said he’s seen a large groundswell of support for the vice president, thought her path to securing the nomination isn’t over. 

“The Association of State Democratic Committees, all 57 state and territorial parties, did meet yesterday, and there was a formal announcement that our Association of Democratic Committees has endorsed Vice President Harris,” he said. 

He said, before Biden’s exit, they anticipated officially naming him the nominee in a virtual roll call. He said he doesn’t know what that will look like now. 

“Because of the Ohio laws, there is a virtual roll call that will happening,” DeSirant said. “We’ve known that that was planned for some time in the first week of August, but that could change based off of what the rules committee votes on on Wednesday.” 

Naming a nominee

Members of the rules committee from each state will meet to discuss how the party will name a nominee. Until that’s decided, DeSirant said he and others don’t know what to expect. 

“We have had hundreds of delegates say that they are pledged to the vice president or who have at least endorsed her, but until anyone else actually says that they’re running, I think that we’re all just kind of waiting to see what happens,” he said. 

Other candidates could run against Harris, though none have come forward at this point. 

If she or another candidate doesn’t win the majority of delegates on the first vote, automatic delegates, formerly called superdelegates, are allowed to vote. Automatic delegates are made up of sitting democratic elected officials, as well as former leaders, including President Barack Obama. 

“We could have three or four days of primetime TV of just doing a roll call vote at our national convention,” DeSirant said. “Now, it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen because it looks like Democratic delegates are coalescing behind the VP. But we’ll have to see what happens.” 

KSL 5 TV Live

Politics & Elections

FILE - President Joe Biden attends Working Session III of the NATO Summit in Washington, July 11, 2...

Associated Press

Hollywood reacts to Joe Biden exiting the presidential race

Hollywood was quick to react to the news that President Joe Biden was ending his bid for reelection and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris.

5 hours ago

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, J...

Zeke Miller and Seung Min Kim

Harris wins Pelosi endorsement, claims many of the delegates she needs for the nomination

Vice President Kamala Harris moved swiftly Monday to lock up Democratic delegates behind her campaign for the White House after President Joe Biden stepped aside.

8 hours ago

Utah’s House speaker is calling on the Salt Lake County district attorney to resign over his soci...

Daniel Woodruff

Utah House speaker calls for district attorney’s resignation over Trump post

Utah’s House speaker is calling on the Salt Lake County district attorney to resign over his social media post about former President Donald Trump.

22 hours ago

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks in the East Room of the White House, March 18, 2024, in ...

Chris Megerian, The Associated Press

Harris, endorsed by Biden, could become first woman, second Black person to be president

She's already broken barriers, and now Kamala Harris could shatter several more after President Joe Biden abruptly ended his reelection bid and endorsed her.

1 day ago

FILE - President Joe Biden participates in a briefing in the Oval Office of the White House, Dec. 2...

Mary Culbertson and Mark Jones

Utah leadership reacts to Biden’s decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential race

Following President Biden's announcement that he would stop his reelection campaign, leaders in Salt Lake City offered their thoughts.

1 day ago

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the 115th NAACP National Convention in Las Vegas, July 16, 202...

Michael Williams, CNN

Biden will not seek reelection

Biden announced he will not seek reelection.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Utah democratic delegates announce endorsement for Harris as path to naming a nominee changes