Dry conditions worsen across much of Utah, highlighting need for fireworks safety

Jul 22, 2024, 9:57 PM | Updated: 10:41 pm

Daniel Woodruff's Profile Picture

BY DANIEL WOODRUFF


KSL TV

SALT LAKE CITY It’s now legal to light fireworks in Utah for the Pioneer Day holiday.

The firework window runs from July 22-25. But it comes at a time when much of the state is a lot drier than it was just a few weeks ago.

“There’s portions of Utah that have received no rainfall since July 4,” said Alex DeSmet, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “We’ve been seeing those grasses, brush, shrubs and things like that dry out – especially across northern Utah – and those are the kinds of fuels that will carry a fire quickly.”

Those kinds of conditions can spell trouble for fireworks.

“This is something that can go wrong horribly fast,” said Salt Lake City Fire Captain Chad Jepperson.

Jepperson said it’s important to never light fireworks in areas that are restricted, and to have a five-gallon bucket of water nearby and soak used fireworks overnight outside. A home in Pleasant Grove was destroyed earlier this month after a fire started from discarded fireworks that were put in a trash can in the garage.

Make sure a responsible, sober adult is present for the lighting of any fireworks, Jepperson added, and stay a safe distance away from fireworks when they are going off. Additionally, he said, be aware of where fireworks are landing, and stop if conditions become unfavorable.

(Jack Grimm, KSL TV)

“If we’ve got high winds, just cancel the show,” Jepperson said. “It’s not worth it to either harm your family or your family’s lifestyle or your neighbor’s.”

Jay Wolf, who runs the family-owned Wild Wolf Fireworks in Lehi, is already selling a lot of merchandise ahead of Pioneer Day, which is July 24.

His customers, he said, are “finally figuring out that mom and pops [shops] here in Utah are less expensive than going to Wyoming.”

Krista Baron and her two young boys stopped by Monday afternoon.

“We love this firework stand,” Baron said.

Her family also loves fireworks – but with some rules.

“We always have our bucket of water and our hose ready to go,” said Baron. “They know if it’s windy at all, they can’t light them off, and they have to do it in the middle of the road, and we have to watch for cars.”

Wolf couldn’t agree more on the need for safety.

“We don’t want one bad apple to spoil it for everybody,” he said.

