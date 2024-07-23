On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Ogden homeowner says he and a neighbor shot 2 pit bulls in self-defense

Jul 22, 2024, 10:34 PM | Updated: 10:45 pm

Andrew Adams's Profile Picture

BY ANDREW ADAMS


KSLTV.com

OGDEN A homeowner said he and a neighbor shot two pit bulls in self-defense Monday after the dogs cornered, attacked and charged at them.

Dane Wise said the dogs came into his cul-de-sac Monday evening as he was working on his truck in a covered area outside of his home.

“(They) started getting aggressive and barking at me and growling and trying to get up on the thing,” Wise told KSL TV. “I had a hammer — because I was working on my truck. I threw it.”

Wise said the dogs ran and he went inside for his gun.

When he returned, Wise said he could hear the dogs growling at his neighbor next door. He saw that they had effectively cornered the neighbor.

“They were after him so he took one out and as soon as he shot his gun, the other pit bull came at me and charged me and I shot him at point blank,” Wise said.

Wise said he shot the dog that charged at him multiple times, but it survived. He said the dog the neighbor shot died.

‘We both apologized’

According to Wise, the dogs had been chipped and the owners eventually showed up to the neighborhood.

“We both apologized and told them we were sorry it had to happen that way and they seemed OK with it — obviously upset and somewhat mad,” Wise said. “I understand that, but, hey, we’ve got children here and we’re going to keep them safe.”

An animal control officer on scene told KSL TV the matter was under investigation.

Wise said the pit bulls were believed to be from somewhere at least a couple blocks outside of his cul-de-sac and they had bit another neighbor a couple weeks earlier.

A spokesman for Ogden City Police Department said the owners had been cited for the previous incident and confirmed that one dog had passed away while the other had been taken to veterinary care.

Wise described himself as a “dog lover” and said he felt bad that’s how the situation ended.

“We didn’t know what to expect,” Wise said. “I don’t like what happened. I’m not proud of it in any way at all. Certainly, I feel like we’re safer, you know, and it’s a shame it even had to come to that.”

 

 

