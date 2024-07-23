How to join the Olympic announcement party
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Human remains found in Grand County where crews were searching for missing Texas couple

Jul 23, 2024, 6:27 AM | Updated: 9:32 am

A couple from Texas was last heard from as they set out on the Steel Bender trail near Moab, Utah, ...

A couple from Texas was last heard from as they set out on the Steel Bender trail near Moab, Utah, on June 21. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


Digital content producer

MOAB — Search and rescue crews found human remains in Grand County’s Millcreek Canyon, the same area where they were previously searching for a Texas couple who went missing in June.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office said the remains have not been identified and they will be sent to the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner for identification.

“Once identification has been determined, we will release that information when it becomes available,” deputies said in a press release.

Previous search efforts for missing Texas couple

Ray and Maranda Ankofski, ages 58 and 50, were last heard from on June 21 as they were setting out on the Steel Bender trail, family members told KSL TV. According to Chief Deputy Mike Palmer with the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch originally received a report about a man and woman in the area when a flash flood began.

Though an initial aerial search turned up nothing, Palmer said searchers returned with the report of an abandoned vehicle at the trailhead. Crews also discovered a UTV near the trail that belonged to the Ankofski family.

Palmer said searchers were “pretty sure” the couple had been caught in the floodwaters on June 21.

“It looks as if they went to cross it (and the) flood was already there. They got into it and it probably tumbled that UTV down the wash I’m going to say 3/4 of a mile before it stopped,” Palmer said.

Crews also found a pair of pants containing Ray Ankofski’s wallet and ID in the search radius.

The search for the married Texas couple became a recovery operation later that week.

Search for Texas couple has turned into a ‘recovery effort,’ sheriff office says

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE - A Delta Air Lines jet leaves the gate, Friday, July 19, 2024, at Logan International Airport...

Matt Ott, AP Business Writer

US opens investigation into Delta after global tech meltdown leads to massive cancellations

U.S. regulators open investigation into Delta, which is struggling to restore operations after tech meltdown leads to cancellations.

2 hours ago

The number of enamel lapel pins from the 2002 Winter Games sold on eBay gone up nearly threefold in...

Matt Gephardt

Is now the time to sell your 2002 Olympics merchandise?

Many of us still have memorabilia from the 2002 Winter Games. It’s sentimental, sure, but is it valuable in today’s market?

12 hours ago

A homeowner said he and a neighbor shot two pit bulls in self-defense Monday after the dogs cornere...

Andrew Adams

Ogden homeowner says he and a neighbor shot 2 pit bulls in self-defense

A homeowner said he and a neighbor shot two pit bulls in self-defense Monday after the dogs cornered, attacked and charged at them.

13 hours ago

In Utah, the firework window runs from July 22-25. But it comes at a time when much of the state is...

Daniel Woodruff

Dry conditions worsen across much of Utah, highlighting need for fireworks safety

In Utah, the firework window runs from July 22-25. But it comes at a time when much of the state is a lot drier than it was just a few weeks ago.

13 hours ago

On Monday, organizers of a plan to bring high-speed internet to the most remote corners of Utah an...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Plan to connect all Utahns to high-speed internet receives federal funding

On Monday, organizers of a plan to bring high-speed internet to the most remote corners of Utah announced the federal government signed off on the funds to make it happen. 

15 hours ago

Utah's democratic delegates will meet this week to talk about how they will pick the party's next n...

Shelby Lofton

Utah democratic delegates announce endorsement for Harris as path to naming a nominee changes

All of the Utah democratic delegates present at a meeting Monday voted in favor of endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris. 

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Human remains found in Grand County where crews were searching for missing Texas couple