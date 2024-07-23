Secret Service director steps down after assassination attempt against ex-President Trump at rally
Jul 23, 2024, 8:45 AM
(AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)
President Joe Biden will address the nation from the Oval Office on Wednesday evening on his decision to drop his 2024 Democratic reelection bid.
30 minutes ago
U.S. regulators open investigation into Delta, which is struggling to restore operations after tech meltdown leads to cancellations.
2 hours ago
U.S. House leaders are calling on CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz to testify about the company’s role in sparking the widespread tech outage.
3 hours ago
Kamala Harris has the support of enough Democratic delegates to win the party’s nomination for president, according to CNN’s delegate estimate.
14 hours ago
Delta Air Lines struggled for a fourth straight day to recover from a worldwide technology outage caused by a faulty software update, stranding tens of thousands of passengers and drawing unwanted attention from the federal government.
20 hours ago
Hollywood was quick to react to the news that President Joe Biden was ending his bid for reelection and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris.
20 hours ago
