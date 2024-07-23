How to join the Olympic announcement party
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

‘Get this over’: Relatives of slain Utah woman want Taberon Honie to be executed

Jul 23, 2024, 11:27 AM | Updated: 11:28 am

Death row inmate Taberon Honie listens during a commutation hearing before the Utah Board of Pardon...

Death row inmate Taberon Honie listens during a commutation hearing before the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole Monday. Four women, all related to Claudia Benn whom he brutally murdered in 1998, testified Tuesday that he should be put to death. (Utah Board of Pardons and Parole)

(Utah Board of Pardons and Parole)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — One by one, relatives of Claudia Benn told the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole Tuesday what a strong, educated and exceptional woman she was.

They also, through tears, recalled her horrific killing and asked the board to reject Taberon Dave Honie’s request to have his sentence changed to life in prison without the possibility of parole and proceed with his scheduled Aug. 8 execution.

“My family didn’t choose this for you, nor did we choose this sentence. We are here because of the actions you chose to do, the life you chose to take,” Trevia Wall, one of Benn’s nieces, testified on Tuesday. “We did not ask for this. We did not ask for you to take my aunt the way you did. Nor did we ask you to hurt the girls. You did all that. And again, this sentence is what I feel is best and is what you’ve earned. You earned that sentence.”

“You have been provided 25 years of incarceration and you want more. But, personally, I think we should just close the book,” Betsy China, one of Benn’s cousins, testified. “Taberon, you admitted you’re wrong. And I’m proud you did that. I’m glad that you got knowledge while you’re here, because it’s not going to go for your personal use.

“The best thing for me, for my choice, is the death penalty. Get this over.”

Tuesday was day two of the commutation hearing for the 48-year-old Honie. The full five-member board is hearing testimony before deciding whether to commute his death sentence. Honie is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection just after midnight on Aug. 8 for sexually assaulting and killing his ex-girlfriend’s mother, Claudia Benn, in front of her three grandchildren on July 9, 1998, in Iron County.

On Monday, several people, including Honie, asked the board to change his sentence. Honie claimed that if hadn’t been so extremely intoxicated that night, he would never have committed his crime.

A man on death row for a 1998 murder asks Utah’s parole board for mercy

On Tuesday, four women — one of Claudia Benn’s daughters, a cousin and two nieces — told the board how Benn was a role model and someone the entire Paiute community looked up to.

“That woman was somebody special in my life. And now she’s not here no more,” one of Benn’s nieces, Sarah China, said.

Sarah China says her “auntie” was always there to help her through her troubled childhood. After Benn’s death, China says her alcoholism reached its peak. Now, seven years sober, China said she does not believe Honie can’t remember what happened that night, because she knows what being “blackout” drunk is like.

“You know what crime you’re doing. You know what you’re doing. So you can’t give that excuse that you didn’t know what you did, because you know, in your mind, you know what you were doing,” she said.

She concluded her remarks by telling the board, “I always say ‘an eye for an eye,’ like God says it. … It’s a sad day today. And you five up there, you make the right decision, please.”

One of Benn’s daughters, Benita Yracheta, told the board Tuesday how much she misses her mother.

“Every time I think of my mom I think of the aftermath of the crime scene. I can’t pick up a phone and call her anymore. I can’t wish her a happy birthday or Mother’s Day. I have to go to the cemetery for holidays, Mother’s Day, her birthday. I go down on the anniversary of her death. We can’t make no more memories with her, no more pictures with her. We just have to live with the memories we have,” she said.

In closing arguments, attorneys for the state spoke for nearly 90 minutes, reminding the board that “Utah’s death penalty is reserved for only the most serious crimes, and this was truly one of them.” The state verbally reviewed the brutal details of Honie’s crime while also noting that the board would not allow crime scene photos to be shown at the hearing because of how gruesome they are.

Daniel Boyer, with the Utah Attorney General’s Office, went on to say that Honie has not provided any compelling reasons to have his sentence changed.

“At most he has shown why he thinks he never deserved a death sentence to begin with. The board should reject that framing,” he said. “Honie’s case for commutation is not strong. It’s weak at best, adding nothing new, adding only additional immaterial color to what the judge already knew in 1999. And it does not alter the balance of aggravating and mitigating factors that the judge struck at that time. Balance remains the same. Honie deserved death then, and nothing has changed.”

Honie’s defense attorneys will present their closing arguments to the board after the lunch break. The board will then take all the information under advisement and issue a written decision at a later time.

This story will be updated. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A party to celebrate the start of Olympic Games took place in Riverton Monday night. (KSL TV)...

Debbie Worthen

Riverton party kicks off excitement around Olympic Games and IOC announcement

A party to celebrate the start of Olympic Games took place in Riverton Monday night.

44 minutes ago

A voter submits their ballot during primary election voting in Provo on June 25. Lt. Gov. Deidre He...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Lieutenant governor certifies results from Utah’s June primary elections

Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson certified the statewide June 25 primary election Monday.

1 hour ago

FILE - A Delta Air Lines jet leaves the gate, Friday, July 19, 2024, at Logan International Airport...

Matt Ott, AP Business Writer

US opens investigation into Delta after global tech meltdown leads to massive cancellations

U.S. regulators open investigation into Delta, which is struggling to restore operations after tech meltdown leads to cancellations.

4 hours ago

A couple from Texas was last heard from as they set out on the Steel Bender trail near Moab, Utah, ...

Josh Ellis

Human remains found in Grand County where crews were searching for missing Texas couple

Search and rescue crews found human remains in Grand County's Millcreek Canyon, the same area where they were previously searching for a Texas couple who went missing in June.

7 hours ago

The number of enamel lapel pins from the 2002 Winter Games sold on eBay gone up nearly threefold in...

Matt Gephardt

Is now the time to sell your 2002 Olympics merchandise?

Many of us still have memorabilia from the 2002 Winter Games. It’s sentimental, sure, but is it valuable in today’s market?

14 hours ago

A homeowner said he and a neighbor shot two pit bulls in self-defense Monday after the dogs cornere...

Andrew Adams

Ogden homeowner says he and a neighbor shot 2 pit bulls in self-defense

A homeowner said he and a neighbor shot two pit bulls in self-defense Monday after the dogs cornered, attacked and charged at them.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

‘Get this over’: Relatives of slain Utah woman want Taberon Honie to be executed