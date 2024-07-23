How to join the Olympic announcement party
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

POLITICS & ELECTIONS

Lieutenant governor certifies results from Utah’s June primary elections

Jul 23, 2024, 12:00 PM

A voter submits their ballot during primary election voting in Provo on June 25. Lt. Gov. Deidre He...

A voter submits their ballot during primary election voting in Provo on June 25. Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson certified Utah's primary election results Monday, solidifying wins for Gov. Spencer Cox and Rep. Celeste Maloy. (Isaac Hale, Deseret News)

(Isaac Hale, Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY BRIDGER BEAL-CVETKO, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson certified the statewide June 25 primary election Monday, solidifying victories for incumbent Republicans such as Gov. Spencer Cox, Rep. Blake Moore and Rep. Celeste Maloy.

Maloy, who represents Utah’s 2nd Congressional District, narrowly defeated challenger Colby Jenkins by 214 votes, although the margin is close enough for a recount, and Jenkins’ campaign has signaled it is likely to request one. Jenkins has seven days to request a recount following Monday’s statewide election canvass.

The results reflect the final tallies reported by each county a little less than two weeks ago and make official the victories projected for Cox, Moore, congressional candidate Mike Kennedy and U.S. Senate candidate John Curtis on election night. In statewide races, Derek Brown secured the GOP nomination for attorney general and Tina Cannon earned the nod for state auditor.

The 2nd Congressional District race was the only major election that was too close to call on election night, and only got closer as ballots continued to be counted over the following two weeks with Jenkins, a combat veteran, winning by large margins in his home of Washington County. Maloy, meanwhile, outperformed her showing last year in major counties along the Wasatch Front.

Jenkins sought to delay the certification of the election due to a tranche of ballots from southern Utah counties that were postmarked too late to be counted. The U.S. Postal Service processes mail from several southern Utah counties in Las Vegas, and Jenkins speculated that some of those ballots may have been mailed on time but received a late postmark due to the Postal Service’s processing.

A federal judge on Friday denied the campaign’s request to halt the certification process, saying Jenkins did not provide enough evidence that rejected ballots were mailed on time or that state officials treated some voters unequally.

“Just because the delays occurred for these individuals does not mean there’s arbitrary and disparate treatment of voters by the state statutory system. I find that that system posted puts the burden on the voter to obtain the timely postmark,” U.S. District Judge David Nuffer said.

Jenkins’ campaign is expected to file for a recount, though his campaign manager did not respond to a request for comment. Previous recounts have only changed a handful of votes, and the final result of any recount is not expected to change.

Maloy, who was first elected in a special election last fall, is seeking her first full term in office and declared victory in a call with reporters following the county canvasses on July 9.

“Two hundred and fourteen votes is pretty close, but it’s about 213 votes more than you need to win, so I’m grateful for that,” she said. “I’m glad to have some finality. I know we’re in potential recount territory, but I don’t anticipate that a recount will change the outcome.”

The certification also cements Cox — along with Henderson, his running mate — as the GOP nominees for governor and lieutenant governor. Although the pair led state Rep. Phil Lyman, R-Blanding, and Natalie Clawson on election night and were projected the winners, Lyman delayed conceding before all the votes were counted.

Lyman has since pivoted to questioning the validity of the signatures collected to qualify Cox for the primary ballot and has yet to acknowledge his loss. Cox won by a margin of 37,525 votes.

All told, just over 430,000 Republicans cast votes in last month’s primary, about 47.65% of the more than 900,000 active GOP voters in the state.

KSL 5 TV Live

Politics & Elections

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers a nationally televised address from the Oval Office of the White ...

Aamer Madhani

Biden will address the nation Wednesday on his decision to drop his 2024 Democratic reelection bid

President Joe Biden will address the nation from the Oval Office on Wednesday evening on his decision to drop his 2024 Democratic reelection bid.

3 hours ago

Kimberly Cheatle, Director, U.S. Secret Service, testifies during a House Committee on Oversight an...

Colleen Long

Secret Service director steps down after assassination attempt against ex-President Trump at rally

The director of the Secret Service is stepping down from her job following the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump.

5 hours ago

(Harris delegates)...

Ethan Cohen, Molly English, Matt Holt and Sydney Topf, CNN

Harris secures enough delegate endorsements to clinch Democratic nomination

Kamala Harris has the support of enough Democratic delegates to win the party’s nomination for president, according to CNN’s delegate estimate.

16 hours ago

Utah's democratic delegates will meet this week to talk about how they will pick the party's next n...

Shelby Lofton

Utah democratic delegates announce endorsement for Harris as path to naming a nominee changes

All of the Utah democratic delegates present at a meeting Monday voted in favor of endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris. 

18 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden attends Working Session III of the NATO Summit in Washington, July 11, 2...

Associated Press

Hollywood reacts to Joe Biden exiting the presidential race

Hollywood was quick to react to the news that President Joe Biden was ending his bid for reelection and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris.

22 hours ago

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, J...

Zeke Miller and Seung Min Kim

Harris wins Pelosi endorsement, claims many of the delegates she needs for the nomination

Vice President Kamala Harris moved swiftly Monday to lock up Democratic delegates behind her campaign for the White House after President Joe Biden stepped aside.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Lieutenant governor certifies results from Utah’s June primary elections