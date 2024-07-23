How to join the Olympic announcement party
OLYMPICS

Riverton party kicks off excitement around Olympic Games and IOC announcement

Jul 23, 2024, 12:28 PM | Updated: 12:36 pm

Debbie Worthen's Profile Picture

BY DEBBIE WORTHEN


RIVERTON A party to celebrate the start of the Olympic Games took place in Riverton Monday night.  

Families were able to enjoy popsicles, face-painting and pictures with the Olympic Rings. 

The party was just one set to build excitement over the International Olympic Committee announcement expected early Wednesday that Salt Lake City will, once again, host the Winter Olympics in 2034. 

Many people in attendance remember 2002 with fondness, including Mike Bennett, who became an avid pin collector during that time. He’s also excited to welcome the world to Utah again. 

“I love showcasing Salt Lake,” Bennett said. “It’s been my home since I was a baby.” 

Follow @KSL5TV

