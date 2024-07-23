Jimmer Fredette Set To Become Team USA 3×3 Pioneer At Olympics

PARIS – Jimmer Fredette is part of a historic moment for Team USA.

The United States of America will be represented in the men’s 3×3 basketball field for the first time. Three years ago in Tokyo, Team USA did not qualify in the first year it was a sanctioned event at the Olympics.

The opportunity to compete in the Olympics for the former BYU basketball star is another accomplishment for Fredette in his career. It’s a career that includes winning the Naismith Player of the Year Award at BYU in 2011 and becoming a lottery pick in the NBA.

Jimmer Fredette on reaching the Olympics: “Pinnacle of athletics”

Fredette spoke with KSL Sports’ Cougar Sports Saturday to rank where this Olympic appearance ranks among his professional achievements.

“Right at the top. This is the pinnacle of athletics,” Fredette said. “When you think of the Olympics, it’s the best of the best in the world at every sport that’s there. So, as a young kid, you dream about playing in the Olympics.”

Former college basketball head coach and current ESPN analyst Fran Fraschilla was the first to contact Fredette about joining Team USA’s 3×3 squad. After COVID-19 took away Fredette’s opportunity with Panathinaikos in the EuroLeague, then one more stint in China with the Shanghai Sharks, it was time for Fredette to make another move in his basketball career.

In 2022, he officially became part of Team USA’s 3×3 squad and has been on a path towards chasing the Olympics.

Last year, Fredette earned USA’s 3×3 Male Athlete of the Year for his prolific scoring ability in the half-court game.

Fredette is teamed up with Canyon Barry (Florida), Kareem Maddox (Princeton), and Dylan Travis (Florida Southern) on Team USA. They have the chance to make history for the United States.

“[The Olympics are] not a super easy reality to think about for a basketball player because it’s usually ‘The Dream Team.’ It’s a real, lofty expectation to try to play basketball in the Olympics. And this three-on-three thing came along and it’s like, ‘Wow! You have an opportunity for some normal people to play in the Olympics.’ I took full advantage of it. So I’m excited to be a pioneer in the sport.”

Team USA enters the Olympics as one of the 3×3 favorites

Fredette and Team USA will begin pool play against Serbia on July 30 at 2:35 p.m. (MT). Serbia won the bronze medal at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo and is considered one of the favorites to win Gold this year, along with Team USA.

Team USA flew to Paris last week to adjust to the time difference and settle into the environment before the games begin next week. The group won gold at the 2022 FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup and the 2023 Pan American Games. So, after 18 months of playing together, they enter the Olympics with the confidence to compete against anyone in the field.

“I feel like we’re confident against the competition that we’re playing,” Fredette said. “But at the same time, those guys have also won big tournaments. That’s the thing about 3×3; you never really know. It’s a really short game, but it’s a long Olympic kind of process. Usually, you play in a two-day tournament, playing two games the first day and then three games the next day if you win it. And that’s it.

“[At the Olympics] you’re playing seven games drawn out over five days, and then you have the championship round. So you could play nine to ten games in six or seven days. It’s going to be a different format. We’re feeling prepared and have as good of a chance as anybody.”

Biggest adjustments for Jimmer Fredette in 3×3 basketball

Along with the scheduling, Fredette has had to adjust to the style of play in 3×3 compared to 5-on-5.

Teams play to 21, with baskets inside the arc counting as one point and shots beyond the arc counting as two points. Everyone will likely be on the edge of their seat to see Fredette dropping two’s in the 3×3 events.

However, the defensive style in 3×3 is far different from that of full-court basketball.

“The biggest for me in 3×3 was that there’s no help-side defense. In 5-on-5, you’re always kind of in the paint and trying to help out, then you get back to your guy. There’s none of that in 3×3,” Fredette said. “You stayed glued to your guy because if you help and they kick it out and hit a two, it’s so much more important than laying up a tough one or whatever it is. So you don’t help much. You’ve got to guard your yard and make sure that you’re attached to your guy at all times. That was much different than what I’ve been taught my whole life.”

Fredette has embraced the change and now has an opportunity to create another case of Jimmermania with Team USA in Paris.

KSL Sports will have coverage in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics

KSL Sports’ Sam Farnsworth from KSL 5 TV will be in Paris, providing coverage throughout the games. Alex Cabrero and Tamara Vaifanua will also be in Paris with reports and features.

We’ve spent our first several hours here in Paris getting acquainted with our work stations and making sure all of our equipment arrived safely. Here is our actual Live location for @KSL5TV during the #Paris2024 games!#KSLOlympics @kslsports pic.twitter.com/m9mdJ6hFRf — Sam Farnsworth (@Samsworth_TV) July 22, 2024

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper