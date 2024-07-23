New wildfire breaks out on Antelope Island

SYRACUSE — Utah Fire Info reported Tuesday afternoon that a new wildfire has started up on Antelope Island.

According to its post on X, the visitor center is being evacuated.

New 🔥 Start: Fire resources are responding to a fire on Antelope Island. The visitor center is being evacuated. More details to follow. #ffslkmg — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) July 23, 2024

Crews are responding to the fire. This is a developing story.

The fire has closed Antelope Island State Park until further notice, according to a Facebook post by park officials.