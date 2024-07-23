How to join the Olympic announcement party
Utah Firewatch
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UTAH FIREWATCH

New wildfire breaks out on Antelope Island

Jul 23, 2024, 1:53 PM | Updated: 2:29 pm

Utah Fire Info reported Tuesday afternoon that a new wildfire has started up on Antelope Island. (...

Utah Fire Info reported Tuesday afternoon that a new wildfire has started up on Antelope Island. (Jennifer Pascal)

(Jennifer Pascal)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

SYRACUSE Utah Fire Info reported Tuesday afternoon that a new wildfire has started up on Antelope Island.

According to its post on X, the visitor center is being evacuated.

Crews are responding to the fire. This is a developing story.

(Jennifer Pascal) (Jennifer Pascal) (Jennifer Pascal) (Jennifer Pascal) (Jennifer Pascal) (Jennifer Pascal)

The fire has closed Antelope Island State Park until further notice, according to a Facebook post by park officials.

KSL 5 TV Live

Utah Firewatch

In Utah, the firework window runs from July 22-25. But it comes at a time when much of the state is...

Daniel Woodruff

Dry conditions worsen across much of Utah, highlighting need for fireworks safety

In Utah, the firework window runs from July 22-25. But it comes at a time when much of the state is a lot drier than it was just a few weeks ago.

17 hours ago

Fireworks are displayed at a stand in Millcreek on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. During the 2018 legisl...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Cox urges Utahns to celebrate Pioneer Day safely after near ‘catastrophes’

SALT LAKE CITY — A little more than two-thirds of Utah’s wildfires this year have been caused by various human activities, including one that sparked in the foothills northwest of Ensign Peak on Saturday. And with Utah’s second July fireworks window opening on Monday ahead of Pioneer Day, Gov. Spencer Cox said he wants Utahns […]

22 hours ago

Firefighters walk through the Sandhurst Fire near Ensign Peak in Salt Lake City on Sunday, July 21,...

Brianna Chavez

Investigation into Sandhurst Fire concludes the cause undetermined

After investigation, fire crews said Monday the cause of the Sandhurst Fire is undetermined.

22 hours ago

Helicopters gather around Ensign Peak as the Sandhurst Fire burns above the peak north of Salt Lake...

Kiersten Nunez

Challenging, exhausting 24 hours for residents that were evacuated near the Sandhurst Fire

The Sandhurst Fire, which ignited Saturday near Ensign Peak, has prompted mandatory evacuation orders for several nearby homes.

2 days ago

West Valley City firefighters on the parking lot of the strip mall....

Mary Culbertson

33 Utah firefighters to deploy in Oregon through emergency compact law

Thirty-three firefighters are being deployed to Oregon through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.

2 days ago

A plane drops fire retardant on the Sandhurst Fire burning above Ensign Peak and north of Salt Lake...

Carlysle Price and Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

Sandhurst Fire ignites at Ensign Peak

Ensign Peak caught fire Saturday afternoon.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

New wildfire breaks out on Antelope Island