2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Boar's Head meat recalled
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

OLYMPICS

‘It was just so fun’: 2002 Olympic torchbearer recalls patriotic experience

Jul 25, 2024, 12:17 PM | Updated: 12:27 pm

Emma Benson's Profile Picture

BY EMMA BENSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY – In 2002, my grandma, Kathleen Barnes Walker, was a torchbearer for the Salt Lake City Olympics.  

I recently had the chance to sit down with her to talk about her experience.  

“I had all these fears, like, ‘What if I light my hair on fire with the torch? Or what if I fall into a manhole? Or what if my pants fall off because the suits were really big?'” she said.  

More: Exclusive news, stories, and highlights from the Paris Olympics on KSL TV and KSL Sports.

My grandfather, Alan Barnes, had served on the Interfaith Council for the Salt Lake Olympics – he unexpectedly died a year before the opening ceremony. My grandmother received a letter inviting her to run the Olympic torch in his honor.  

“I was just terrified,” she said. “My children were all laughing at me, saying, ‘Mother, you have never run anything. What are you going to do?’ ‘I don’t know, I think I’m going to need heavenly help.'” 

Preparation to be a torchbearer

So, she started training.  

“I got on my treadmill with soup cans,” she said. “I would hold a soup can and I would run, and then I would change hands, because I’m thinking, ‘Maybe they make you change hands.’ I mean, I didn’t know anything about what you do.”  

When the day finally came – Feb. 8, 2002 – she arrived at her assigned stretch on Redwood Road.

Kathleen Barnes Walker was a torchbearer for the 2002 Winter Olympics. (Barnes family) Kathleen Barnes Walker was a torchbearer for the 2002 Winter Olympics. She is pictured her with family. (Barnes family) Kathleen Barnes Walker was a torchbearer for the 2002 Winter Olympics. She is pictured her with family. (Barnes family) Kathleen Barnes Walker was a torchbearer for the 2002 Winter Olympics. (Barnes family)

“They dip the torch and then light your torch, and then you take your torch and you run your next little lap,” she said. “People were cheering; people snapping pictures. You were just floating. It was one of those moments in time that you just wanted to freeze.” 

She even pinned on her outfit an Olympic pin for every grandchild, so afterwards we could have a pin that she wore when she ran the torch.  

“It was just so fun,” she said.  

A view from the sidelines

My family watched from the sidelines. Fortunately, there was no tripping, no hair catching fire, and no pants falling down.  

“I was glad I had prepared,” my grandma said.  

She fondly recalled the feeling of togetherness, particularly during the opening ceremony when a torn American flag recovered from the 9/11 wreckage was brought into the stadium.  

“People were just silent,” she said. “It was just surreal. It was one of those unifying moments that we long for now in our country. Hopefully, if we get the Olympics again, it will bring some of that peace and that patriotism and the things that we are missing in this society.”  

At 85, she’s hoping to still be around when the Olympics return to Salt Lake in 2034.  

I asked her if she would run the torch again if she was invited to.  

Her response?  

“I would walk it. I basically walked it then because I didn’t want it to end.”  

KSL 5 TV Live

Olympics

Coco Gauff named USA's women's flag bearer for Olympics. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images via CNN News...

Kyle Feldscher, CNN

Coco Gauff still can’t wrap her head around the honor of being Team USA’s flag bearer

Coco Gauff may be a tennis prodigy and one of the top American athletes to represent the USA at the Summer Olympics, but she still finds herself getting caught up in the glamour of the Paris Games.

4 hours ago

Tara Thompson hugs her son Rory Linkletter after a track meet. (Tara Thompson and KSL TV)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Herriman mom thrilled for son’s Olympic debut in Paris

The family of a world-class marathon runner who grew up in Herriman will be cheering him on in the Paris Olympics, but he won't be sporting red, white and blue.

9 hours ago

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 26: General view of passengers inside the Montparnasse train station after dam...

Thomas Adamson and Jeffrey Schaeffer

Arson attacks paralyze French high-speed rail network hours before start of Olympics

French officials says high-speed lines have been hit by arson attacks that heavily disrupted traffic hours before the Olympic opening ceremony.

10 hours ago

At least three Utahns are getting the chance to ru the Paris Marathon course right after the Paris ...

Lindsay Aerts

Three Utah runners set to run Olympic marathon course post Olympics

A trio of Utah runners is getting a one-in-a-lifetime chance to run the Paris Marathon course right after the Paris Olympians do.

23 hours ago

Youth-athletes celebrating the 2024 Paris Games at " Festival 24" in July....

Tamara Vaifanua

Olympic festival unites youth from across the world

Utah student-athletes visited Paris with the Utah delegation to celebrate the Summer Games with other students across the world.

1 day ago

Notre Dame Cathedral...

Alex Cabrero

On the eve of opening ceremony, Paris tourism is momentarily quiet

Valeria, who runs Tours with Valeria, loves showing off Paris to her customers, pointing out things you might not get in tourism brochures.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

‘It was just so fun’: 2002 Olympic torchbearer recalls patriotic experience