2024 Paris Olympic coverage
West Nile virus detected
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

MATT GEPHARDT

Data breaches leave Utahns vulnerable to theft by hijacked phone numbers

Jul 30, 2024, 11:18 PM | Updated: 11:20 pm

Matt Gephardt's Profile Picture

BY MATT GEPHARDT


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY Cybersecurity experts are warning that recent breaches of telephone companies are making many people vulnerable to a growing fraud called SIM swapping.

Last year, I told you about Julie Olsen whose bank account was broken into by a bad guy who then drained it of her money. Olsen had no idea because the crook was smart.

“They were able to change the phone number on my bank account,” she recounted.

By doing so, all the notifications or the suspicious activity the bank had been sending out were not going to Olsen. They were going to the crook, instead.

“So that I wasn’t alerted as to what was going on,” she said.

In Olsen’s case, she got her money back after the KSL investigators spoke to her bank’s money transfer service and convinced them it was indeed fraud. But most victims do not get their money back. And it’s a problem that may be about to get worse.

Now, newly reported cell phone company breaches have exposed customer phone numbers and data, making many vulnerable to SIM swapping warns Chris Drake, a senior vice president at the communications firm, iconectiv.

“SIM swapping is when a fraudster socially engineers the telephone carrier to give them a SIM for the users phone number,” Drake explained.

Hijacking your phone number

So rather than a bad guy getting into your account and changing your contact info to theirs, they hijack your phone number.

“The numbers are in the tens-of-millions of losses a year,” said Drake.

So how do consumers protect themselves? He says like freeing your credit, some mobile companies will allow you to freeze your phone number so it cannot be ported to any other phone without your say so.

“Find out what your mobile operator offers and use it,” Drake suggested.

Some of the signs that you’ve been hit by SIM swapping include that your calls and texts aren’t going through. That’s usually an indicator someone has talked the phone company to deactivate your SIM card so they can use your number. Also, your phone company might simply notify you that your number has been ported to a different device. Another indicator is you can no longer log in into your online accounts after the bad guys have presumably already used your phone number to change your credentials.

KSL 5 TV Live

Meet the KSL Investigators

Matt Gephardt

Hope Ware, YouTuber and co-host of “Under the Median” suggests including any information and ph...

Matt Gephardt

Scammers ready to exploit the Olympics as fans search online for merchandise and content

Experts are warning of scammers on the rise during the Olympics as fans search online for merchandise and content.

6 days ago

The number of enamel lapel pins from the 2002 Winter Games sold on eBay gone up nearly threefold in...

Matt Gephardt

Is now the time to sell your 2002 Olympics merchandise?

Many of us still have memorabilia from the 2002 Winter Games. It’s sentimental, sure, but is it valuable in today’s market?

8 days ago

Credit card companies that value their customers may feel more inclined to wave fees or reduce rate...

Matt Gephardt

Lowering your credit card interest to save hundreds can be as easy as picking up the phone

If you need to borrow money for a home, a car, or even just groceries, the odds seem stacked against you. But lowering your credit card interest may be as easy as picking up the phone.

12 days ago

The Better Business Bureau has launched a new rescue line called the Scam Survivor Kit to help peop...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

BBB launches toolkit to help connect people hit by scams with resources to recovery

The Better Business Bureau has launched a new rescue line called the Scam Survivor Kit to help people who have been the victims of fraud.

13 days ago

An app called BusyKids allows children to gain experience with money before reality smacks them in ...

Matt Gephardt

Using fintech apps and debit cards to teach kids money fundamentals

An app called BusyKids allows children to gain experience with money before reality smacks them in the face. It's another option for payment alternatives.

14 days ago

Power companies are not immune from the pressures of inflation and for us, that means we must pay m...

Matt Gephardt

How to save when higher energy costs have a third of Americans paying their power bills on credit

Power companies are not immune from the pressures of inflation and for us, that means we must pay more to keep our homes livable in these sweltering summer days. And those rising energy costs also trickle down onto us in other ways, i.e. an uptick in the cost of groceries as stores also have to pay more to keep the building cool.

15 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Data breaches leave Utahns vulnerable to theft by hijacked phone numbers