Data breaches leave Utahns vulnerable to theft by hijacked phone numbers

SALT LAKE CITY — Cybersecurity experts are warning that recent breaches of telephone companies are making many people vulnerable to a growing fraud called SIM swapping.

Last year, I told you about Julie Olsen whose bank account was broken into by a bad guy who then drained it of her money. Olsen had no idea because the crook was smart.

“They were able to change the phone number on my bank account,” she recounted.

By doing so, all the notifications or the suspicious activity the bank had been sending out were not going to Olsen. They were going to the crook, instead.

“So that I wasn’t alerted as to what was going on,” she said.

In Olsen’s case, she got her money back after the KSL investigators spoke to her bank’s money transfer service and convinced them it was indeed fraud. But most victims do not get their money back. And it’s a problem that may be about to get worse.

Now, newly reported cell phone company breaches have exposed customer phone numbers and data, making many vulnerable to SIM swapping warns Chris Drake, a senior vice president at the communications firm, iconectiv.

“SIM swapping is when a fraudster socially engineers the telephone carrier to give them a SIM for the users phone number,” Drake explained.

Hijacking your phone number

So rather than a bad guy getting into your account and changing your contact info to theirs, they hijack your phone number.

“The numbers are in the tens-of-millions of losses a year,” said Drake.

So how do consumers protect themselves? He says like freeing your credit, some mobile companies will allow you to freeze your phone number so it cannot be ported to any other phone without your say so.

“Find out what your mobile operator offers and use it,” Drake suggested.

Some of the signs that you’ve been hit by SIM swapping include that your calls and texts aren’t going through. That’s usually an indicator someone has talked the phone company to deactivate your SIM card so they can use your number. Also, your phone company might simply notify you that your number has been ported to a different device. Another indicator is you can no longer log in into your online accounts after the bad guys have presumably already used your phone number to change your credentials.