Dikkerhill Fire sparked near Bromley Canyon, officials say stuctures are threatened

UPDATE — As of 5 p.m. Thursday, Utah Fire Info reported the DikkerHill fire had grown to 360 acres, and poses a threat to stuctures. underground gas lines and power lines in the area.

Additional air and ground resources have been requested, according to post on X. The Northern Utah Type 3 Incident Management Team has also been requested.

Utah Fire Info said investigations determined the fire was human-caused, but no other information was given at this time.

ECHO, Summit County — A brush fire started near Bromley Canyon east of the community in Echo Wednesday night, fire officials said.

According to a Utah Fire Info post on X, the brush fire was actively burning at approximately 4:18 p.m., and was said to be growing.

Summit County posted an update on X, that the fire had reached an estimated 30 acres.

The #DikkerHillFire is approx. 30 acres and burning west of Echo Junction. Freeway traffic is not impacted at this time. https://t.co/S8E2H8h0rd — Summit County, Utah (@SummitCountyUT) July 24, 2024

Fire officials ask that the area be avoided as firefighters work to extinguish the flames.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Utah Fire Info called for people to practice fire sense, as Utah’s fire conditions remain active.

Western Utah continues to face conditions that are primed for very active to extreme fire behavior. Please use extra caution with fire over the next couple weeks and be sure to use your #FireSense! pic.twitter.com/BhyaCWo7yb — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) July 24, 2024