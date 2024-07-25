New initiative will help Olympic families be more involved in the Games as athletes compete

SALT LAKE CITY — In 2034, Olympic athletes will be met with a new experience focused on their families for the first time.

“The program is simple; we will welcome athletes’ families from around the world and help them share and experience the special moments when their loved ones compete,” said Lindsay Vonn, Olympian and Chief of Athlete Experience for the 2034 Winter Games.

On Wednesday, Vonn presented the Athlete Family Initiative to the entire IOC board during Salt Lake City’s final presentation for the 2034 games. Leaning on her own experience, Vonn described the challenges athletes face regarding their families attending the games.

“One of my biggest worries was trying to make sure family members could get to see me compete. At many important competitions, including the Olympics, I experienced challenges obtaining tickets, accommodations, and transportation for them,” she said.

Vonn trained in Park City throughout her career and now calls the city home. She said when Fraser Bullock, the President and CEO of the 2034 games, approached her to be the Chief of Athlete Experience, she knew exactly where she wanted to help.

“My immediate response was to take care of the athlete’s families,” Vonn said.“We will share access to tickets, transportation, accommodations, at a fair cost. We will create one or more villages for athletes’ families, including one right next to our Olympic and Paralympic village. This will be a Games first.”

During KSL TV’s Olympic celebration in Washington Square following the bid award, local athletes praised the SLC-UT 2034 committee’s efforts to improve the family experience at the games.

“We know from talking to people, past Olympians, how tough it can be to have people there to support you, but having this family village would be amazing,” said Sam Macuga, a 23-year-old Nordic Ski Jumper from Park City. “I think what better way to celebrate being an Olympian and being at the Olympics than sharing it with your family.”

“If you have that aspect of homesickness or spending time away from your loved ones, that aspect is gone if you have an Olympic village right there,” said 18-year-old Brooklyn Debriest, who competes in Snowboarding Slop Style and Big Air.

While details of the Athlete Family Village have not been published, in May, Bullock said the committee would like to secure additional housing at the University of Utah, where the Athlete Village was located during the 2002 games. According to the Desert News, an estimated 1,000 to 2,000 beds could be made available to the families of athletes.

“The fact that we’re able to provide a family village for the families is just extraordinary because without the families, the athletes wouldn’t be there,” said Vonn. “So, I’m so happy we can help them and allow the athletes to compete without worrying about all their family members getting to where they need to go.”