Utahns cool off in Pioneer Day heat; doctors encourage proper hydration

SALT LAKE CITY – This Pioneer Day has been a hot one, with temperatures hitting the 100s.

We caught up with some Utahns trying to stay cool by hanging out at the Liberty Park splash pad.

11-year-old Tanner and 10-year-old Gracie, members of St. John’s Lutheran Church, were handing out free water bottles.

“We do this every year on the 24th,” Tanner said.

Doctors remind us of the importance of staying hydrated in these conditions.

“If you’re out in the heat and you start to feel really thirsty, that’s a sign that you’re probably behind the eight ball a little bit,” Dr. Rick Sorensen, an emergency room physician with Intermountain Health, said. “You should’ve been drinking long before you feel thirsty, so don’t wait until you feel very thirsty to be hydrating.”

Remember – water and electrolytes are your friends.

Other ways to stay cool?

Try to find shade when you can.

Wear loose, light-colored clothing and a wide-brimmed hat.

Don’t forget the sunscreen.

If you start to feel dizzy or lightheaded or start to vomit, seek medical attention, as those can be signs of heat exhaustion