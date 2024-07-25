2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Boar's Head meat recalled
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Layton man, 73, sexually abused 2 boys offering to mow lawns, charges say

Jul 24, 2024, 7:49 PM

FILE: Police cruisers are parked outside the Layton Police Department on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (...

FILE: Police cruisers are parked outside the Layton Police Department on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (Spenser Heaps, Deseret News)

(Spenser Heaps, Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY COLLIN LEONARD, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

LAYTON — A Layton man is facing criminal charges accusing him of luring two children into his home and molesting them while they were going door to door offering to mow lawns.

Alexius M. Gallegos, 73, was charged Monday in 2nd District Court with two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony.

The two boys were pushing a lawn mower on July 2 and asking residents in the Layton neighborhood if they needed their lawns mowed. When they approached Gallegos, he “lured” the boys into his home, according to charging documents. Neither the charges nor the arrest report indicate how old the boys are.

“Gallegos told them he would not pay them to do garden work, but he would pay them if they pulled down their pants and showed him their genitals and their buttocks,” the charges state. “Gallegos got the two male juveniles to come close to him while sitting in his office chair,” then inappropriately touched them.

On July 18, Gallegos was detained during a traffic stop, where he admitted to touching one of the boys and telling them “they could make more money if they removed their clothing,” the charges allege. He was booked into Davis County Jail and is being held without bail.

Gallegos is scheduled to appear before Judge Michael DiReda on July 26.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

FILE: Iron County Jail...

Michael Houck

Ohio man arrested in Cedar City for allegedly kidnapping a California girl

An Ohio man was found with a reported kidnapped California teen at a Cedar City gas station on Wednesday.

1 hour ago

West Jordan Police (KSL TV)...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

West Valley man tied to 2 shootings in 24 hours at same West Jordan apartment complex

Criminal charges have been filed against a man who police believe was involved in two shootings at a West Jordan apartment complex within 24 hours, resulting in three people being injured.

1 hour ago

This undated police handout picture shows Ismael Zambada. (Procuraduria General de la Republica/Reu...

Emma Tucker, Polo Sandoval and Evan Perez, CNN

US operation to capture Sinaloa cartel leaders had the help of one of the captured men: a son of ‘El Chapo,’ official says

An alleged Mexican drug kingpin suspected of flooding the United States with deadly fentanyl and who evaded authorities for decades is in U.S. custody after he was arrested in El Paso, Texas, Thursday.

5 hours ago

Jared Daoman (left) sitting with Melanie Peterson (right) who is talking about her experience with ...

Garna Mejia

Biological mother speaks of red flags prior to Gavin Peterson’s death

The biological mother of 12-year-old Gavin Peterson, who was allegedly starved to death by his biological father, stepmother and oldest brother, is breaking her silence.

19 hours ago

FILE - Douglass Lovell in a Utah Courtroom....

Larry D. Curtis

Utah Supreme Court overturns death sentence, upholds conviction for murder of Joyce Yost

The Utah Supreme Court overturned the death sentence of a man convicted of sexual assault, kidnapping, and murder over the discussion of his religion at his sentencing hearing.

1 day ago

A judge sentenced two men to prison Tuesday for the 'monstrous' killing of Conzuelo "Nicole" Solori...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Judge sends 2 killers to prison; 1 gets harsher sentence for laughing, mocking after murder

A judge sentenced two men to prison Tuesday for the 'monstrous' killing of Conzuelo "Nicole" Solorio-Romero, of Kearns. One man who laughed and mocked after the killing was given a much harsher sentence.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Layton man, 73, sexually abused 2 boys offering to mow lawns, charges say