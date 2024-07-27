2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Boar's Head meat recalled
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SUMMER GAMES

Technical volunteers needed in preparation for Utah’s 2034 games

Jul 26, 2024, 7:54 PM | Updated: 7:56 pm

Lindsay Aerts's Profile Picture

BY LINDSAY AERTS


KSLTV.com

PARIS — There’s a way for Utahns to start volunteering in Olympics sports now, that may just provide a leg up for being one of those coveted volunteers when the games come back to Utah in 2034.

The Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation says they’re looking for technical volunteers — people to help with things like timing, lap counting and other needs specific to Olympic sports — as they bring a series of international World Cup events to Utah in sports like Biathalon, ski jumping, and speed skating over the next decade.

“We need people to understand the sport, and especially on that technical side, we need people to come in and learn it,” said Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation Event Manager Mari Riser.

When asked about whether volunteering now would help with becoming one for the Olympics in 2034, “Oh it’s going to be key,” Riser said.

The Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation hosts international World Cup events in several Olympic sports at the Kearns Olympic Oval, Olympic Park, and at Soldier Hollow.

“You’ve got biathlon, (where) you’ve a range technical volunteers where you learn about the shooting and and all of that. But then there’s speedskating where you’re going to be a corner judge or a timing or a lap counter,” said Riser.

She couldn’t give specifics about how many volunteers they need, and the sports vary, but she said it would likley be hundreds depending on the sport. The opportunities are needed as soon as this coming winter.

And, Riser estimates that when 2034 rolls around the volunteer need could be in the “thousands.”

“I think we have events every single winter season (until 2034). So to be able to come and be a part of it and learn those things will just be even better for 2034,” said Riser.

According to Riser, the events will also need general VIP and access help stressed the need for those technical volunteers.

SLC 2002 Volunteer: ‘It was wonderful.’

Sue Birell from Fruit Heights was one of the thousands who got to be a volunteer in 2002.

“I was doing the opening and the closing ceremonies of the regular Olympics and the Paralympics, and then wherever they needed me, I got to go to all the different venues,” she said.

Her volunteer gig was not just at one venue, something she said was rare.

“I got the plumb job. Most people were assigned to a certain area, like to Deer Valley or to Park City or to a certain venue, and that’s where they work the whole time.

She did everything from ticket sales, to security and even some media relations.

“It’s a wonderful, wonderful chance and opportunity,” she said.

Birell said she didn’t need much in the way of technical experience.

“They wanted somebody that would really be able to work and enjoy and make it a good experience for everybody,” said Birell of being a volunteer for the 2002 games.

Utah’s Olympic Legacy Foundation says they, too can train people.

“Make sure you do it. It’s so worth it,” she said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Summer Games

Casey Dawson trains at the Olympic Oval in Kearns (KSL TV)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Utah Olympic Speedskater headed to Paris to cheer on Team USA summer athletes

A Utah Olympic medalist who competes in winter, will be trading the ice rink for a track in Paris. Speedskater Casey Dawson will get to see the games in a whole new way that will be dramatically different from his own Olympic experience.

7 hours ago

People have been offering large sums of money to houseboat owners along the Seine River to watch th...

Alex Cabrero

Boat owners along Seine River offered big money for Opening Ceremony rental

With the Opening Ceremony floating down the Seine River, passing by boat owners who live on the water. This spot may be the hottest ticket in the world right now, as people have been offering money to boat owners for the chance to watch the Opening Ceremony from their front-row seats.

23 hours ago

Coco Gauff named USA's women's flag bearer for Olympics. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images via CNN News...

Kyle Feldscher, CNN

Coco Gauff still can’t wrap her head around the honor of being Team USA’s flag bearer

Coco Gauff may be a tennis prodigy and one of the top American athletes to represent the USA at the Summer Olympics, but she still finds herself getting caught up in the glamour of the Paris Games.

1 day ago

Tara Thompson hugs her son Rory Linkletter after a track meet. (Tara Thompson and KSL TV)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Herriman mom thrilled for son’s Olympic debut in Paris

The family of a world-class marathon runner who grew up in Herriman will be cheering him on in the Paris Olympics, but he won't be sporting red, white and blue.

1 day ago

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 26: General view of passengers inside the Montparnasse train station after dam...

Thomas Adamson and Jeffrey Schaeffer

Arson attacks paralyze French high-speed rail network hours before start of Olympics

French officials says high-speed lines have been hit by arson attacks that heavily disrupted traffic hours before the Olympic opening ceremony.

1 day ago

At least three Utahns are getting the chance to ru the Paris Marathon course right after the Paris ...

Lindsay Aerts

Three Utah runners set to run Olympic marathon course post Olympics

A trio of Utah runners is getting a one-in-a-lifetime chance to run the Paris Marathon course right after the Paris Olympians do.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Technical volunteers needed in preparation for Utah’s 2034 games