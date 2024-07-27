Technical volunteers needed in preparation for Utah’s 2034 games

PARIS — There’s a way for Utahns to start volunteering in Olympics sports now, that may just provide a leg up for being one of those coveted volunteers when the games come back to Utah in 2034.

The Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation says they’re looking for technical volunteers — people to help with things like timing, lap counting and other needs specific to Olympic sports — as they bring a series of international World Cup events to Utah in sports like Biathalon, ski jumping, and speed skating over the next decade.

“We need people to understand the sport, and especially on that technical side, we need people to come in and learn it,” said Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation Event Manager Mari Riser.

When asked about whether volunteering now would help with becoming one for the Olympics in 2034, “Oh it’s going to be key,” Riser said.

The Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation hosts international World Cup events in several Olympic sports at the Kearns Olympic Oval, Olympic Park, and at Soldier Hollow.

“You’ve got biathlon, (where) you’ve a range technical volunteers where you learn about the shooting and and all of that. But then there’s speedskating where you’re going to be a corner judge or a timing or a lap counter,” said Riser.

She couldn’t give specifics about how many volunteers they need, and the sports vary, but she said it would likley be hundreds depending on the sport. The opportunities are needed as soon as this coming winter.

And, Riser estimates that when 2034 rolls around the volunteer need could be in the “thousands.”

“I think we have events every single winter season (until 2034). So to be able to come and be a part of it and learn those things will just be even better for 2034,” said Riser.

According to Riser, the events will also need general VIP and access help stressed the need for those technical volunteers.

SLC 2002 Volunteer: ‘It was wonderful.’

Sue Birell from Fruit Heights was one of the thousands who got to be a volunteer in 2002.

“I was doing the opening and the closing ceremonies of the regular Olympics and the Paralympics, and then wherever they needed me, I got to go to all the different venues,” she said.

Her volunteer gig was not just at one venue, something she said was rare.

“I got the plumb job. Most people were assigned to a certain area, like to Deer Valley or to Park City or to a certain venue, and that’s where they work the whole time.

She did everything from ticket sales, to security and even some media relations.

“It’s a wonderful, wonderful chance and opportunity,” she said.

Birell said she didn’t need much in the way of technical experience.

“They wanted somebody that would really be able to work and enjoy and make it a good experience for everybody,” said Birell of being a volunteer for the 2002 games.

Utah’s Olympic Legacy Foundation says they, too can train people.

“Make sure you do it. It’s so worth it,” she said.