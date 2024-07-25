2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Boar's Head meat recalled
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

OLYMPICS

2034 announcement still sinking in as Provo celebrates Utah’s next Winter Olympics

Jul 24, 2024, 10:35 PM | Updated: Jul 25, 2024, 1:11 pm

Andrew Adams's Profile Picture

BY ANDREW ADAMS


KSLTV.com

PROVO — News that the Winter Olympics are officially returning to Utah in 2034 was still sinking in Wednesday as hundreds converged on the Peaks Ice Arena to celebrate.

The city threw a big party Wednesday evening featuring free ice skating, live music and food trucks and fireworks.

“As we begin our preparations at the Peaks Ice Arena for the 2034 Winter Olympics, we are excited to go for the gold once more,” Mayor Michelle Kaufusi told the crowd outside the arena during a presentation. “Together, our exceptional community will shine on the world stage.”

More: Exclusive news, stories and highlights from the Paris Olympics on KSL TV and KSL Sports.

City officials announced some of the early work being done ahead of the games, including new Olympic signage on roads.

For the young and the young at heart, the Games in 10 years provided plenty of food for thought.

“I’ll be 28 by the time the next Olympics come around, which is crazy,” said 18-year-old figure skater Allie Spencer. “I’m, like, going to feel so old.”

(Andrew Adams, KSL TV) (Andrew Adams, KSL TV) (Andrew Adams, KSL TV)

Youth figure skaters Libby Eng, Alice Bruner and Ruby Watson said the Olympics were already a big part of their family traditions and they were excited for what 2034 would bring.

“I personally am not trying to go to the Olympics but I know a lot of other skaters who are and I think it will just be really cool if, when the Olympics come around again, if I get to watch them and be like, ‘I knew that person,’” the 14-year-old Eng said.

Excitement of the skating community

The skating community expressed excitement about another opportunity to host the world.

48-year-old Angie Miske, who competes in adult figure skating, acknowledged Salt Lake City and Utah as a whole were about as well-prepared to host a Games as any site in the world.

“I know Salt Lake is already prepared, I’m excited to see what they’re going to do with our locker rooms here,” Miske said. “We’ve done such a good job maintaining our venues here in Utah. The people love it, the towns love it, the managers of, like, the facilities love it, so we’re ready.”

41-year-old Robert Jones said he recalled the last time Salt Lake City hosted the Winter Olympics, including Donny Osmond as a torchbearer.

“I think the most memorable experience was the feeling in the air,” Jones said.

He was excited for that feeling to return and ‘light the fire within.’

“It really invokes the spirit of coming together,” Jones said. “You’re part of something. It’s a movement that’s making a difference.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Olympics

Coco Gauff named USA's women's flag bearer for Olympics. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images via CNN News...

Kyle Feldscher, CNN

Coco Gauff still can’t wrap her head around the honor of being Team USA’s flag bearer

Coco Gauff may be a tennis prodigy and one of the top American athletes to represent the USA at the Summer Olympics, but she still finds herself getting caught up in the glamour of the Paris Games.

4 hours ago

Tara Thompson hugs her son Rory Linkletter after a track meet. (Tara Thompson and KSL TV)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Herriman mom thrilled for son’s Olympic debut in Paris

The family of a world-class marathon runner who grew up in Herriman will be cheering him on in the Paris Olympics, but he won't be sporting red, white and blue.

9 hours ago

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 26: General view of passengers inside the Montparnasse train station after dam...

Thomas Adamson and Jeffrey Schaeffer

Arson attacks paralyze French high-speed rail network hours before start of Olympics

French officials says high-speed lines have been hit by arson attacks that heavily disrupted traffic hours before the Olympic opening ceremony.

10 hours ago

At least three Utahns are getting the chance to ru the Paris Marathon course right after the Paris ...

Lindsay Aerts

Three Utah runners set to run Olympic marathon course post Olympics

A trio of Utah runners is getting a one-in-a-lifetime chance to run the Paris Marathon course right after the Paris Olympians do.

23 hours ago

Youth-athletes celebrating the 2024 Paris Games at " Festival 24" in July....

Tamara Vaifanua

Olympic festival unites youth from across the world

Utah student-athletes visited Paris with the Utah delegation to celebrate the Summer Games with other students across the world.

1 day ago

Notre Dame Cathedral...

Alex Cabrero

On the eve of opening ceremony, Paris tourism is momentarily quiet

Valeria, who runs Tours with Valeria, loves showing off Paris to her customers, pointing out things you might not get in tourism brochures.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

2034 announcement still sinking in as Provo celebrates Utah’s next Winter Olympics