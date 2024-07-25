2034 announcement still sinking in as Provo celebrates Utah’s next Winter Olympics

PROVO — News that the Winter Olympics are officially returning to Utah in 2034 was still sinking in Wednesday as hundreds converged on the Peaks Ice Arena to celebrate.

The city threw a big party Wednesday evening featuring free ice skating, live music and food trucks and fireworks.

“As we begin our preparations at the Peaks Ice Arena for the 2034 Winter Olympics, we are excited to go for the gold once more,” Mayor Michelle Kaufusi told the crowd outside the arena during a presentation. “Together, our exceptional community will shine on the world stage.”

City officials announced some of the early work being done ahead of the games, including new Olympic signage on roads.

For the young and the young at heart, the Games in 10 years provided plenty of food for thought.

“I’ll be 28 by the time the next Olympics come around, which is crazy,” said 18-year-old figure skater Allie Spencer. “I’m, like, going to feel so old.”

Youth figure skaters Libby Eng, Alice Bruner and Ruby Watson said the Olympics were already a big part of their family traditions and they were excited for what 2034 would bring.

“I personally am not trying to go to the Olympics but I know a lot of other skaters who are and I think it will just be really cool if, when the Olympics come around again, if I get to watch them and be like, ‘I knew that person,’” the 14-year-old Eng said.

Excitement of the skating community

The skating community expressed excitement about another opportunity to host the world.

48-year-old Angie Miske, who competes in adult figure skating, acknowledged Salt Lake City and Utah as a whole were about as well-prepared to host a Games as any site in the world.

“I know Salt Lake is already prepared, I’m excited to see what they’re going to do with our locker rooms here,” Miske said. “We’ve done such a good job maintaining our venues here in Utah. The people love it, the towns love it, the managers of, like, the facilities love it, so we’re ready.”

41-year-old Robert Jones said he recalled the last time Salt Lake City hosted the Winter Olympics, including Donny Osmond as a torchbearer.

“I think the most memorable experience was the feeling in the air,” Jones said.

He was excited for that feeling to return and ‘light the fire within.’

“It really invokes the spirit of coming together,” Jones said. “You’re part of something. It’s a movement that’s making a difference.”