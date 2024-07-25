2 hurt after firework malfunctions at Layton neighborhood show

LAYTON — Two people suffered minor injuries after a firework malfunctioned and shot into a crowd at Andy Adams Park Wednesday night.

Batallion Chief Jeremy Stell with the Layton Fire Department said the crowd had gathered on Pioneer Day to discharge legal fireworks near Gordon Avenue and Emerald Drive, which is an area designated for fireworks in the city.

One of the consumer-grade fireworks malfunctioned and entered the crowd, which was captured by KSL viewer Adam Cloud.

“We actually had one of our fire prevention inspectors and one of our brush engines out here that’s extra patrol for the night that happened to be here when this happened, so they were able to immediately go tend to the victims,” Layton Fire Chief Kevin Ward said.

Terrifying incident caught on camera of an explosion at a Pioneer Day fireworks display in Layton… Details this morning on @KSL5TV Video credit Adam Cloud pic.twitter.com/OIGCvE8pno — Derek Petersen (@Derek_Photog) July 25, 2024

Cloud said his family immediately ran for cover behind a tree when the firework exploded near the ground and began firing into the crowd. Stell said most of the crowd was a good distance away from the fireworks.

Two people suffered minor burns and were treated on scene. The Utah State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting in the investigation.

Thursday is the final day to legally set off fireworks in Utah this July, which came at a time when much of the state was a lot drier than it was just a few weeks ago.

Salt Lake City Fire Captain Chad Jepperson said it’s important to never light fireworks in areas that are restricted and to have a 5-gallon bucket of water nearby and soak used fireworks overnight outside. A home in Pleasant Grove was destroyed earlier this month after a fire started from discarded fireworks that were put in a trash can in the garage.

Investigators say negligence with fireworks resulted in a devastating fire in Layton that destroyed a family’s home, cars and primary source of income earlier this month.

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect that Kevin Ward is Layton’s fire chief.