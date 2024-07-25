2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Boar's Head meat recalled
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Team U.S.A. Rugby Sevens Picks Up Big Win Over Uruguay To Advance

Jul 25, 2024, 8:46 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PARIS, France – After a draw and a loss on day one, the Team U.S.A. Rugby Sevens team came out with a big win over Uruguay on Thursday.

Led by Perry Baker, the United States came out with a 33-17 win to advance to the quarterfinals.

The action started early and never really slowed down.

Just 17 seconds into the match, Baker showed off his speed and darted around the Uruguay defense for the first try of the match. Steve Tomasin drilled the conversion kick to make it 7-0.

RELATED: Every Utah Local That Will Compete At 2024 Paris Olympics

Uruguay answered two minutes later with a try of their own but missed the conversion which kept the U.S. in front.

Less than two minutes later, Uruguay scored another try and made the conversion this time to take a 12-7 lead.

Just before the first half came to a close, Baker scored his second try to put Team USA up 14-12 going into the break.

The second half was all Team USA.

Lucas LaCamp got things started with another try less than a minute into the half.

The U.S. held off Uruguay for a few more minutes before Baker made it a hat trick of tries to give the United States a 28-12 lead.

RELATED: Salt Lake City Officially Named Host For 2034 Winter Olympics

For good measure, Baker scored one more try as the game was coming to a close to secure a spot in the quarterfinals. Baker’s four tries tied the Olympic record of nine tries with plenty of rugby still to be played.

Utah local Maka Unufe did not see any action in the game against Uruguay.

Follow The 2024 Summer Olympics With KSL Sports

The 2024 Paris Olympics takes place Friday, July 26, through Sunday, August 11. The Paris Games are comprised of 329 events across 19 days, with 754 competitions and ceremonies for more than 10,000 athletes.

Find KSL Sports coverage of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics here.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @CHoltSports or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage of Team U.S.A. Rugby Sevens? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Best Memes From 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony

The Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony was like no other and it gave sports fans some pretty good memes along the way.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Athletic Director On Recent Firings: There is No Agenda

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah State Vice President and Athletics Director Diana Sabau shot down claims that recent firings in the Athletics department were backed by an agenda. On Friday, Sabau joined KSL Sports Zone and discussed the termination of Head Football Coach Blake Anderson and Deputy Athletics Director Jerry Bovee. Sabau Denies Claims That […]

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Watch Team USA Enter Olympic Opening Ceremony

The Paris Olympics are officially here! Watch Team USA enter in style with nearly 600 athletes at the Olympic Opening Ceremony.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Offseason Video Appears To Show Beefed Up Lauri Markkanen

Despite trade rumors surrounding Lauri Markkanen this summer, the Utah Jazz forward appears to have hit the weight room.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #26 Utah’s Michael Mokofisi (Offensive Line)

The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Coming in at No. 26 is Utah's Michael Mokifisi.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former USU Guard Steven Ashworth To Host Youth Basketball Camp

Former Utah State guard Steven Ashworth will be back in his home state to host a basketball camp before the school year kicks off.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Team U.S.A. Rugby Sevens Picks Up Big Win Over Uruguay To Advance