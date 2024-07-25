Team U.S.A. Rugby Sevens Picks Up Big Win Over Uruguay To Advance

PARIS, France – After a draw and a loss on day one, the Team U.S.A. Rugby Sevens team came out with a big win over Uruguay on Thursday.

Led by Perry Baker, the United States came out with a 33-17 win to advance to the quarterfinals.

A Perry Baker masterclass sees USA keep their quarter-final dreams alive 🇺🇸#Paris2024 | #RugbySevens pic.twitter.com/TS9A3CwvQ0 — Rugby Sevens (@SVNSSeries) July 25, 2024

The action started early and never really slowed down.

Just 17 seconds into the match, Baker showed off his speed and darted around the Uruguay defense for the first try of the match. Steve Tomasin drilled the conversion kick to make it 7-0.

Uruguay answered two minutes later with a try of their own but missed the conversion which kept the U.S. in front.

Less than two minutes later, Uruguay scored another try and made the conversion this time to take a 12-7 lead.

Didn’t take like for Uruguay to punch back with a pair of try’s to take a 12-7 lead. pic.twitter.com/8m48AdOabI — Sam Farnsworth (@Samsworth_TV) July 25, 2024

Just before the first half came to a close, Baker scored his second try to put Team USA up 14-12 going into the break.

The second half was all Team USA.

Lucas LaCamp got things started with another try less than a minute into the half.

The U.S. held off Uruguay for a few more minutes before Baker made it a hat trick of tries to give the United States a 28-12 lead.

Perry Baker with his 3rd try of the match and the United States has built a 28-12 lead over Uruguay.#RugbySevens #Paris2024 @kslsports pic.twitter.com/4My8GdqPtP — Sam Farnsworth (@Samsworth_TV) July 25, 2024

For good measure, Baker scored one more try as the game was coming to a close to secure a spot in the quarterfinals. Baker’s four tries tied the Olympic record of nine tries with plenty of rugby still to be played.

Utah local Maka Unufe did not see any action in the game against Uruguay.

