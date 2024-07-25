U.S. Swimmer Katie Ledecky Speaks On What It Takes To Be Great

SALT LAKE CITY – Katie Ledecky is the most decorated female swimmer in Olympic history. With seven gold medals, there really isn’t a lot of competition.

The Team USA star spoke on her daily routine and what it takes to become the best.

In order to get to the top of the swimming world, Ledecky has spent most of her time in the pool.

She spends at least four hours training every day and that doesn’t even count time weightlifting or fueling herself.

“I train a lot,” Ledecky said. “Most mornings I’m up at 5. I have practice from 6 to 8 and weights from 8:30 to 10. I’ll grab breakfast, take a nap, have lunch, go to my second practice at 2 or 3, make myself dinner, and get to bed so I can do it again the next day.”

The grind never really stops for Ledecky. Her mindset and willingness to outwork the competition have led her to where she is today.

Luckily for Ledecky, putting in work is much easier when you enjoy your company and the atmosphere.

Ledecky said that she loves her Team USA peers and their relationship makes training that much easier.

“Every day at practice its something different,” Ledecky said. “We’re all working really hard and pushing each other. But, we can jab, joke, and push each other. You’ve got to be careful that you don’t laugh too hard sometimes. I wouldn’t want to have it any other way. It’s a great atmosphere.”

