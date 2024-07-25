Gymnast Fred Richard Doesn’t Know His Own Limits, Still Pushes Them

SALT LAKE CITY – U.S. gymnast Fred Richard was born to push the limits of what is possible for humans to accomplish.

At 20 years old, Richard is still figuring out his own limits.

The Michigan Wolverine has suffered multiple serious injuries so far in his young career including a broken back.

But, that hasn’t stopped him from giving his all in any event he competes in.

“I’m really reckless,” Richard said. “I don’t think fear has entered my brain in a very long time. I like to challenge myself and push my limits. The problem is I don’t know my limits sometimes. But, I’m working on that.”

A healthy support group has helped push Richard to the highest heights.

“This is my first Olympics, and I plan to go to more in the future, so I just want to have as much fun as possible. The outcome is going to be positive. With my mindset and physical abilities, I’m just going to have fun out there and shock the world.” — Fred Richard #MGoParis pic.twitter.com/sm69a2UL3c — Michigan Gymnastics 🏆 (@UMichGym) July 24, 2024

In addition to his Team USA peers, Richard said that his parents have been the best teammates he could’ve asked for.

“My parents have been so supportive of me,” Richard said. “We all see where I can go and we all are working as a team. They’re like my teammates on this journey.”

However, its not like they had much of a choice.

Ann-Marie Richard, Fred’s mother, said that Richard was a little bundle of energy from day one. As a result, they put him in gymnastics and the rest is history.

“Literally flipping out of his crib,” Richard said. “We have to find a safe place to do this. So, we put him in gymnastics really early and he just flew.”

