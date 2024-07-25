2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Boar's Head meat recalled
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Gymnast Fred Richard Doesn’t Know His Own Limits, Still Pushes Them

Jul 25, 2024, 10:09 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – U.S. gymnast Fred Richard was born to push the limits of what is possible for humans to accomplish.

At 20 years old, Richard is still figuring out his own limits.

The Michigan Wolverine has suffered multiple serious injuries so far in his young career including a broken back.

But, that hasn’t stopped him from giving his all in any event he competes in.

“I’m really reckless,” Richard said. “I don’t think fear has entered my brain in a very long time. I like to challenge myself and push my limits. The problem is I don’t know my limits sometimes. But, I’m working on that.”

A healthy support group has helped push Richard to the highest heights.

In addition to his Team USA peers, Richard said that his parents have been the best teammates he could’ve asked for.

“My parents have been so supportive of me,” Richard said. “We all see where I can go and we all are working as a team. They’re like my teammates on this journey.”

However, its not like they had much of a choice.

Ann-Marie Richard, Fred’s mother, said that Richard was a little bundle of energy from day one. As a result, they put him in gymnastics and the rest is history.

“Literally flipping out of his crib,” Richard said. “We have to find a safe place to do this. So, we put him in gymnastics really early and he just flew.”

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @CHoltSports or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Best Memes From 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony

The Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony was like no other and it gave sports fans some pretty good memes along the way.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Athletic Director On Recent Firings: There is No Agenda

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah State Vice President and Athletics Director Diana Sabau shot down claims that recent firings in the Athletics department were backed by an agenda. On Friday, Sabau joined KSL Sports Zone and discussed the termination of Head Football Coach Blake Anderson and Deputy Athletics Director Jerry Bovee. Sabau Denies Claims That […]

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Watch Team USA Enter Olympic Opening Ceremony

The Paris Olympics are officially here! Watch Team USA enter in style with nearly 600 athletes at the Olympic Opening Ceremony.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Offseason Video Appears To Show Beefed Up Lauri Markkanen

Despite trade rumors surrounding Lauri Markkanen this summer, the Utah Jazz forward appears to have hit the weight room.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #26 Utah’s Michael Mokofisi (Offensive Line)

The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Coming in at No. 26 is Utah's Michael Mokifisi.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former USU Guard Steven Ashworth To Host Youth Basketball Camp

Former Utah State guard Steven Ashworth will be back in his home state to host a basketball camp before the school year kicks off.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Gymnast Fred Richard Doesn’t Know His Own Limits, Still Pushes Them