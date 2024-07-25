2024 Paris Olympic coverage
OLYMPICS

On the eve of opening ceremony, Paris tourism is momentarily quiet

Jul 25, 2024, 3:23 PM | Updated: 6:34 pm

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY ALEX CABRERO


PARIS — Valeria, who runs Tours with Valeria, loves showing off Paris to her customers, pointing out things you might not get in tourism brochures.

She’s been doing this for years, but lately, it’s definitely been different.

“Well, it’s quiet,” she said. “There’s nobody. There is absolutely nobody. We had to apply for a QR code to get into this area, which was a challenge.”

Even though the Cathedral of Notre Dame has been closed since 2019 because of a fire, thousands of people a day still gather in the plaza outside to take pictures. But because it’s next to the Seine River, where the Olympic opening ceremony is about to take place, the whole area is basically closed.

“It’s a very interesting experience to be in the quiet of Paris. It’s kind of like COVID.”

Military and police officers are everywhere, especially along the river, trying to secure an event that has never been done in this way before. Athletes from all countries competing in the Games will be in a parade of boats, floating for about 3.5 miles. When Friday night falls, it will be busy.

“It’s also the Olympics, so that’s pretty amazing to see all these people here supporting their own countries and stuff.”

Jaime Hansen, from California, and her family are leaving just before the Games but were happy to see the city in a way most people don’t; where, if felt like you had it all to yourselves.

“it’s making us pay attention in a whole new way,” Hansen said.

For some tour guides, it’s a chance to show off Paris, especially to children, when there aren’t as many distractions.

The Cathedral of Notre Dame in Paris sets next to the Seine River where the 2024 Olympic Opening Ceremonies are scheduled. It's seen here just days before when Paris tourism is quiet. (Alex Cabrero, KSL TV) Portions of Paris are almost empty, seen here July 25, 2024, before the massive Olympic Opening Ceremony. (Alex Cabrero, KSL TV) Security in Paris is tight leading up the Olympic Opening Ceremonies, seen here on July 25, 2024, one day before the celebration of sport begins. (Alex Cabrero, KSL TV) The Cathedral of Notre Dame in Paris sets next to the Seine River where the 2024 Olympic Opening Ceremonies are scheduled. It's seen here just days before when Paris tourism is quiet. (Alex Cabrero, KSL TV) Portions of Paris are almost empty, seen here July 25, 2024, before the massive Olympic Opening Ceremony. (Alex Cabrero, KSL TV)

“If they learn to look into details, then we can hope for a better future,” Valeria said.

