2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Boar's Head meat recalled
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

60 in 60: #27 BYU’s Micah Harper (Safety)

Jul 25, 2024, 1:40 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Coming in at No. 27 is BYU safety Micah Harper.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Harper is the ninth Cougar to make our list through 34 selections. He joins No. 29 Keanu Hill (TE), No. 30 Weylin Lapuaho (OL), No. 31 Jack Kelly (LB), No. 33 Kody Epps (WR), No. 34 Brayden Keim (OL), No. 42 John Nelson (DT), No. 47 Isaiah Bagnah (DE), and No. 46 Blake Mangelson (DE).

Hans & Scotty’s 2024 60 in 60 List

Throughout the summer, KSL Sports Zone’s Hans Olsen & Scott Garrard are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

BYU’s Micah Harper

Harper is a junior safety from Chandler, Arizona.

At Basha High School, Harper was named to All-State First-Team in 2019 and was named to Arizona 6A Premier Region First-Team and All-CUSD First-Team in both 2018 and 2019.

Harper started his collegiate career strong. In his first game against Troy, he posted seven tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss.

He would go on to make 25 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and one fumble recovery in 2020.

Harper was BYU’s third-leading tackler in 2022. He recorded 62 tackles (35 solo), 2.5 tackles for loss, three pass breakups, and two forced fumbles.

Last season, Harper was a medical redshirt after suffering an ACL injury during fall camp.

Harper’s father played football for Hawaii in the 1990s.

RELATED STORIES

What is the 60 in 60?

Every summer, Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60, which was voted on by the media.

RELATED: Complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown

Make sure to subscribe to the Hans & Scotty G. podcast for college football coverage and more. You can follow Hans and Scotty on X here.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Best Memes From 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony

The Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony was like no other and it gave sports fans some pretty good memes along the way.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Athletic Director On Recent Firings: There is No Agenda

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah State Vice President and Athletics Director Diana Sabau shot down claims that recent firings in the Athletics department were backed by an agenda. On Friday, Sabau joined KSL Sports Zone and discussed the termination of Head Football Coach Blake Anderson and Deputy Athletics Director Jerry Bovee. Sabau Denies Claims That […]

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Watch Team USA Enter Olympic Opening Ceremony

The Paris Olympics are officially here! Watch Team USA enter in style with nearly 600 athletes at the Olympic Opening Ceremony.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Offseason Video Appears To Show Beefed Up Lauri Markkanen

Despite trade rumors surrounding Lauri Markkanen this summer, the Utah Jazz forward appears to have hit the weight room.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #26 Utah’s Michael Mokofisi (Offensive Line)

The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Coming in at No. 26 is Utah's Michael Mokifisi.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former USU Guard Steven Ashworth To Host Youth Basketball Camp

Former Utah State guard Steven Ashworth will be back in his home state to host a basketball camp before the school year kicks off.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

60 in 60: #27 BYU’s Micah Harper (Safety)