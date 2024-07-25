2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Boar's Head meat recalled
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utah Supreme Court overturns death sentence, upholds conviction for murder of Joyce Yost

Jul 25, 2024, 3:06 PM | Updated: 5:00 pm

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSL TV

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Supreme Court overturned the death sentence of a man convicted of sexual assault, kidnapping, and murder over the discussion of his religion at his sentencing hearing.

“Lovell has not shown that his conviction for the murder of Joyce Yost should be overturned,” the Utah Supreme Court wrote in its 42-page opinion. It said his then counsel “rendered ineffective assistance” during his sentencing and agreed that Lovell is entitled to new proceedings.

“We agree that Lovell did not receive the representation the United States Constitution guarantees him,” the court wrote.

His lawyers argued that his sentencing counsel failed to effectively object or respond to testimony regarding his religious status, specifically his excommunication from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and that was used as a test of his remorse in the courtroom. The court states:

We agree that reasonable counsel would have recognized both the problems with this testimony and its potential to invite the jury to base its decision on something other than its own assessment of Lovell. And we agree that reasonable counsel would have done something—either object to the entire line of questioning, seek curative instructions, or move for a mistrial—to protect their client.

Lovell has twice been sentenced to die for abducting and murdering Yost, a South Ogden woman, in August of 1985. Her body has never been located.

Before his sexual assault trial, he hired two different men to kill Yost to prevent her from testifying. When both backed out, Lovell crept into Yost’s apartment through an unlocked window and allegedly strangled her to death in the mountains near Ogden. Even with Yost’s disappearance, he was convicted of sexual assault.

In 1993 the prosecution and the defense reached an agreement to spare Lovell the death penalty if he led prosecutors to Yost’s body. Weeks of searching failed to locate her remains, and the judge invalidated the plea agreement and sentenced Lovell to death. Lovell attempted to withdraw his guilty plea, but the court upheld it.

In 2011, the Utah Supreme Court invalidated Lovell’s death sentence, and he was sent back to a lower court, where his defense team conceded his guilt. He then had a second sentencing and was sentenced to death again, where the Utah Supreme Court ruled Thursday that he had ineffective representation and that the decision of a death

The ruling states: “The United States Supreme Court has instructed that “it is constitutionally impermissible to rest a death sentence on a determination made by a sentencer who has been led to believe that the responsibility for determining the appropriateness of the defendant’s death rests elsewhere.”

The murder of Joyce Yost, the search for her remains and the criminal case against Douglas Lovell are covered in detail in the KSL Podcasts series COLD season 2: Justice for Joyce.

‘Cold’: A prison informant reported Douglas Lovell’s death-row confessions to investigators — did either tell the truth?

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE: Iron County Jail...

Michael Houck

Ohio man arrested in Cedar City for allegedly kidnapping a California girl

An Ohio man was found with a reported kidnapped California teen at a Cedar City gas station on Wednesday.

1 hour ago

West Jordan Police (KSL TV)...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

West Valley man tied to 2 shootings in 24 hours at same West Jordan apartment complex

Criminal charges have been filed against a man who police believe was involved in two shootings at a West Jordan apartment complex within 24 hours, resulting in three people being injured.

1 hour ago

Utah’s 2nd Congressional district debate between Colby Jenkins and Congresswoman Celeste Maloy at...

Lindsay Aerts

Colby Jenkins considering contesting 2nd Congressional District GOP primary results

Republican Rep. Celeste Maloy has won Utah's 2nd Congressional District GOP by 214 votes, but her challenger Colby Jenkins now says he is considering contesting the results of the election with the Utah Supreme Court.

4 hours ago

A bird flies over the Great Salt Lake State Park in Magna on June 15. The gap between the Great Sal...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

The gap between the Great Salt Lake’s arms is closing. What does that mean for salinity?

The gap between the Great Salt Lake's two arms has been cut in half, but lake managers aren't seeing any salinity challenges like they did in 2022.

8 hours ago

Tara Thompson hugs her son Rory Linkletter after a track meet. (Tara Thompson and KSL TV)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Herriman mom thrilled for son’s Olympic debut in Paris

The family of a world-class marathon runner who grew up in Herriman will be cheering him on in the Paris Olympics, but he won't be sporting red, white and blue.

8 hours ago

Crews search Grantsville Reservoir for a man who went under the water after winds picked up Thursda...

Josh Ellis

Recovery efforts underway for missing swimmer at Grantsville Reservoir

Search crews say their efforts have shifted to recovery after a man went under the water at Grantsville Reservoir and did not resurface Wednesday evening.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Utah Supreme Court overturns death sentence, upholds conviction for murder of Joyce Yost