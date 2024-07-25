2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Harris says she’s ready to debate Trump, accuses him of ‘backpedaling’ from Sept. 10 faceoff

Jul 25, 2024, 2:19 PM

Vice President Kamala Harris boards Air Force Two as she departs from Ellington Airport in Houston,...

Vice President Kamala Harris boards Air Force Two as she departs from Ellington Airport in Houston, Thursday, July 25, 2024. Harris is returning to Washington, after delivering remarks at a teachers' union event. (Brendan Smialowski/Pool via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Brendan Smialowski/Pool via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY JOSH BOAK AND CHRIS MEGERIAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris told reporters on Thursday that she’s “ready to debate Donald Trump.”

She accused him of “backpedaling” away from a previous agreement for a debate hosted by ABC News on Sept. 10.

“I think the voters deserve to see the split screen that exists in this race on the debate stage,” she said after landing at Joint Base Andrews following a trip to Indiana and Texas.

Harris secures enough delegate endorsements to clinch Democratic nomination

The Sept. 10 debate was one of two debates that President Joe Biden and Trump had agreed on. The first one was hosted by CNN on June 27, but Biden has since dropped out of the race and endorsed Harris as his successor.

Trump has said he would prefer to shift the debate to Fox News, but he would be willing to face off with Harris more than once.

Harris did not respond to a question about having Fox News host a debate.

Utah’s presidential debate officially canceled after Biden, Trump opt for other plans

Alex Conant, a Republican consultant, said the debate could be “decisive.” “It’s the only time voters really tune in,” he said.

This year’s campaign has already shown the potential power of a debate. Biden’s disastrous performance on June 27 revived concerns that he was too old for a second term. His support within the Democratic Party crumbled, and he ended his reelection bid on Sunday.

