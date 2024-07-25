2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Boar's Head meat recalled
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Motorcyclist killed in a distracted driving crash involving another car

Jul 25, 2024, 3:25 PM | Updated: 3:52 pm

smashed up motorcycle and car...

A collision between a motorcycle and a car killed one man on Thursday, July 24, 2024. (St. George Police Department)

(St. George Police Department)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


ST. GEORGE — An argument between two drivers turned deadly after a motorcyclist crashed into another car while driving Wednesday night. Alex Brown, 24, from Hurricane, was killed in the collision.

According to the St. George Police Department, Brown and another person were on a motorcycle and began to argue with people in another vehicle near St. George Boulevard on the Interstate 15 overpass.

Police said that a “dispute between a male driving a motorcycle and another vehicle” caused both drivers to “become distracted,” resulting in the motorcyclist running a red light and crashing with another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.

“Both occupants of the motorcycle were transported to the hospital. The male motorcyclist later died at the hospital.” the police Facebook post stated.

The crash closed the westbound and eastbound lanes of I-15 for several hours.

