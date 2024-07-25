Team U.S.A. Rugby Sevens Gets Shutout By Australia In Quarter-Finals

PARIS, France – After picking up its first win over Uruguay earlier in the day, Team U.S.A. Rugby Sevens lost to Australia in the quarter-finals.

The U.S. was outmatched from the jump. It felt like every time they made a mistake, Australia immediately capitalized.

U.S. Rugby Sevens Shut Out By Australia

The start of the game was very competitive.

Neither side was able to make much progress with the ball as defense told the story early in the first half.

Finally, after four minutes, Australia broke the drought. James Turner touched the ball down in the in-goal area to take a 5-0 lead.

The U.S. still held strong and looked to go into halftime trailing by just five. However, a costly turnover just before the break allowed Australia to double its lead before the break.

Bad end of the first half for the United States. Turning it over and then Australia scores to end the half with a 10-0 lead.

The second half played out almost exactly like the first.

Team USA and Australia went back and forth with neither side able to threaten a score.

Then, after six minutes, Australia tacked on three points after a U.S. penalty.

A minute later, they secured their win with a last-minute try from Maurice Longbottom.

With the 18-0 loss, Team USA is no longer in medal contention.

