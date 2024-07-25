2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Boar's Head meat recalled
Ryan Smith: Utah 'Not Going To Be Known As A Small Market'

Jul 25, 2024, 3:14 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Ryan Smith, chairman of the Smith Entertainment Group is in Paris to celebrate the opening of the 2024 Olympic Games, and discuss the direction of Salt Lake City ahead of the 2023 Winter Olympics.

Speaking at an event featuring 500 young athletes from over 36 countries, Smith discussed Salt Lake City’s growth as it prepares to host the Winter Olympics for the second time in its history.

Ryan Smith Praises Salt Lake City Before Olympics

Joined at the event by Utah First Lady Abby Cox and Chair of the Utah Olympic Committee Catherine Raney Norman, Smith spoke about Salt Lake City’s evolution.

“All of us have one thing in common, we want to build our state,” Smith said of the Utah representatives in Paris.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kira Hoffelmeyer (@kirahoffelmeyer)

“If you would have told me 20 years ago that the majority of life would be in one way or another promoting our state whether it’s through sports or something else– it’s just the way it goes, it’s authentic because I love Utah, and I love the people of Utah.”

Smith began the process of purchasing the Utah Jazz in 2020, bought into Real Salt Lake in 2022, and most recently relocated the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes to Salt Lake City.

“It’s fast-growing, and if you look at how that plays out over the next 10-15 years, you’re watching it happen where it’s just one moment after another, that’s not going to stop.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kira Hoffelmeyer (@kirahoffelmeyer)

With those additions, and his planned revitalization of downtown Salt Lake City surrounding the Delta Center, Smith said he thinks it’s time to ditch an old narrative that surrounds the state.

“It’s not going to be known as a small market, you look at the infrastructure that’s being put in, you look at the airport that’s being put in, it’s going to be pretty cool.”

After speaking with the youth group in Paris, Smith gave each athlete a bag with either a Utah Jazz or Utah Hockey Club t-shirt inside to help them remember the state ahead of the 2034 Games.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

