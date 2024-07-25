2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Olympic festival unites youth from across the world

Jul 25, 2024, 4:04 PM | Updated: 4:08 pm

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY TAMARA VAIFANUA


KSLTV.com

PARIS When the Utah delegation presented to the IOC, they stressed the importance of giving the youth a chance to participate in the games. That’s why they invited Utah student-athletes to join them in Paris in a kick-off to the Summer Games.

Celebrating sports and community, the six student-athletes from Utah joined 500 youth representing 36 countries at Festival 24.

“This is an amazing event. It’s about bringing youth the next generation to really understand the power of sport,” said Abby Cox, first lady of Utah.

The first lady joined Olympian Lindsey Vonn on stage as they encouraged kids to pursue their sports and dream big.

“It’s such a cool opportunity. I never thought I’d be here. I’ve been playing soccer with a lot of kids from all over the world, and that’s been cool,” said Ellie Finlayson, who plays soccer at North Sanpete High.

Ryan Smith, chairman of the Smith Entertainment group, even made an appearance – handing out Utah Jazz and hockey swag.

“There’s a bunch of people right now that are dreaming to hope to be able to place their timeline with the 34 Olympics. And we’ve got to go and inspire those people, but more than that, tell their stories,” Smith told KSL TV.

Stories that can bring communities together.

“It’s been amazing. It’s been a great opportunity for me,” said Jazmin Solis, a tennis player from North Sanpete High.

To cap off their trip, students will get the chance to watch athletes parade down the Seine.

