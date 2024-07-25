2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Two homes damaged after fire in West Valley City, neighbors say fireworks are to blame

Jul 25, 2024, 4:40 PM | Updated: 5:36 pm

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


KSLTV.com

WEST VALLEY CITY — Homeowners in West Valley City are urging people to be cautious when setting off fireworks after they said fireworks are likely what caused a large blaze that left two homes damaged Wednesday night.

The West Valley City Fire Department responded to a structure fire before 3 a.m. at the 3900 block of Boothill Drive.

“I could hear the fireworks just raining through the trees after they had already exploded, bouncing off of our house and everything,” Troy Wood said.

Most of his backyard was damaged in the blaze including three sheds and an RV. The back of his home also had extensive water damage.

Wood said before he went to bed, he went outside and spotted multiple firework tubes laying out in his backyard. He said he checked to see if any were “glowing.”

“The wind started picking up and the storm clouds were coming in and all it took was one ember and it caught everything on fire.”

WVCFD said when they arrived, multiple structures were threatened. The flames were 20 to 30 feet high, forcing firefighters to attack from multiple sides of both homes. Unified, Murray, and West Jordan Fire Departments all assisted.

Wood’s next-door neighbor had the extent of the damage, WVCFD said the homeowner was displaced after the blaze.

“My neighbor, she’s 76-years-old, and she just woke up to the smell of smoke. If she wouldn’t have (woken) up, she would have died,” Wood said.

WVCFD said they are investigating the cause of the fire, but could not confirm if fireworks were to blame. Regardless, Wood hopes those lighting fireworks remember to be responsible.

“Just make sure you do them in a safe area. If the wind’s blowing your fireworks out of your area, (when) you’re lighting them, please don’t do them.”

