ROY — After a small plane crashed in front of a Roy home on Wednesday, city leaders are concerned about why these crashes are an ongoing problem.

“I think everybody involved was living right. So definitely, I don’t know how many people out there are religious, but a lot of people here were blessed,” said Roy resident Anthony Baugh.

Baugh saw the plane crash on his home security camera through his phone just moments after his wife called to tell him about the crash. Like many others, he’s grateful his family and the man and woman on the plane are safe.

“Luckily, and at least I find comfort in this. Two people survived this yesterday and not only that, but no injury,” said Robert Dandoy, the mayor of Roy.

He said he’s seen far too many crashes and incidents with small planes in the area of the Ogden-Hinckley Airport.

According to an Ogden City spokesperson, the Ogden-Hinckley Airport follows strict FAA guidelines and has regular inspections.

“So there’s some information we need to try to better understand exactly what happened. Why did it happen? What can we do to resolve it,” Dandoy said.

The plane did clip a tree on its way down. The branches fell onto the home’s rooftop that the plane nearly hit, leaving enough damage that the homeowners could not stay there right now.

The homeowner, Factors Dandoy, wanted to know if the tree’s height might have been a factor or if ongoing encroachment to the airport might have played any role, too.

“To try to find solutions to allow our neighborhoods to be safe. And until we can find that answer, it’s hard,” Dandoy said.

But if what went wrong comes down to the pilot or the plane, there’s very little that city leaders can do to fix that.

The crashed plane’s registration number is connected to a flight school. KSL TV contacted the school for comment but has not heard back.

The NTSB is investigating the crash, but it could take weeks or months until information about the crash is revealed.