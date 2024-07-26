2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Boar's Head meat recalled
LOCAL NEWS

Roy city leaders looking for answers after a small plane crashes in a neighborhood

Jul 25, 2024, 6:02 PM | Updated: 6:46 pm

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON


KSLTV.com

ROY — After a small plane crashed in front of a Roy home on Wednesday, city leaders are concerned about why these crashes are an ongoing problem.

“I think everybody involved was living right. So definitely, I don’t know how many people out there are religious, but a lot of people here were blessed,” said Roy resident Anthony Baugh.

Police: Plane crashes in Roy neighborhood, two people hurt

Baugh saw the plane crash on his home security camera through his phone just moments after his wife called to tell him about the crash. Like many others, he’s grateful his family and the man and woman on the plane are safe.

“Luckily, and at least I find comfort in this. Two people survived this yesterday and not only that, but no injury,” said Robert Dandoy, the mayor of Roy.

He said he’s seen far too many crashes and incidents with small planes in the area of the Ogden-Hinckley Airport.

According to an Ogden City spokesperson, the Ogden-Hinckley Airport follows strict FAA guidelines and has regular inspections.

The nearby Ogden-Hinckley Airport.

The nearby Ogden-Hinckley Airport. (KSL TV)

“So there’s some information we need to try to better understand exactly what happened. Why did it happen? What can we do to resolve it,” Dandoy said.

The plane did clip a tree on its way down. The branches fell onto the home’s rooftop that the plane nearly hit, leaving enough damage that the homeowners could not stay there right now.

Debris of tree branches on the roof of Factors Dandoy after the small plane crash.

Debris of tree branches on the roof of Factors Dandoy after the small plane crash. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

The homeowner, Factors Dandoy, wanted to know if the tree’s height might have been a factor or if ongoing encroachment to the airport might have played any role, too.

“To try to find solutions to allow our neighborhoods to be safe. And until we can find that answer, it’s hard,” Dandoy said.

Crews loading the crashed plane on a trailer.

Crews loading the crashed plane on a trailer. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

But if what went wrong comes down to the pilot or the plane, there’s very little that city leaders can do to fix that.

The crashed plane’s registration number is connected to a flight school. KSL TV contacted the school for comment but has not heard back.

The NTSB is investigating the crash, but it could take weeks or months until information about the crash is revealed.

