Three Utah runners set to run Olympic marathon course post Olympics

PARIS, France — At least three Utahns are set to participate in an event called the Marathon Pour Tous — a public race being held right after the Olympians run the Marathon. Thousands of athletes will get to run the historic Olympic course, but at night.

“Running through the streets of Paris like that just sounds so cool,” Anna Camp Bennett, a local pro runner, said.

Getting to run an Olympic course in Paris has had special meaning for her since she tried to make the Olympic team, but fell just short.

“I ran in the trials here in the US, fell short of my goals of making it, but I still get to go over and run a 10K and watch my teammates,” she said.

Camp Bennett is one of three Utahns who will represent the 2034 Olympic Bid Committee to participate in the race. Another happens to be State Senator Mike McKell.

“Running the Olympic course as a runner, this to me is, you know, as close to a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

The pair will be joined by Jared Ward, who runs the Run Elite Program in Utah, and a former Olympian from the Rio Games.

The event will feature 20,024 runners for the marathon, and the same amount for the 10k – to represent 2024.

“Runners from all over the world (will be there),” McKell said. “I know more than 120 countries are represented.”

The event is a way that the Paris Games has tried to bridge the gap between the public and the games. To qualify, one had to complete a series of running contests. McKell, Ward, and Camp Bennett are getting their chance by representing the 2034 Host Committee, who also got some race bibs to give out.

McKell loves what the Paris Games are doing with this event. He serves on Utah’s legislative Coordination Committee for the ’34 games.

“I think for our Olympics, when they come in 2034, I think we ought to look at this example and find ways to create a public event in 2034.”

Camp Bennett loves the idea too.

“Why not find something like that, that kind of bridges that gap that gives opportunity to, you know, someone like me who’s just going to be so excited to be there.”

The event starts at 9 p.m. on August 10th, and presuming it takes over three hours to run the marathon, Mckell and Ward will be running into the wee hours of the morning.

The course, McKell said, will be tough. It’s designed to highlight the city, not to be fast.

But he is ready for a little friendly competition.

“I have a bet with Jared, and I don’t know that he agreed to the bet, but whoever wins has to buy the other guy lunch or breakfast in Paris.”